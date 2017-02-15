|
|
I am surprised that we haven't had a sticky thread made for the City of Culture and all of the events that are happening through the year. I know it is a rugby forum, but this is an amazing thing for the City and something that the club should be embracing.
The events so far have been fantastic and with news today in the HDM that they are hoping to get the famous ceramic poppies into the city centre as apart of a Weeping Window, to replace the blade when the blade is removed.
Which other events have people been to so far? I have seen Made in Hull and went to the Bowhead exhibition at the Maritime, and looking to do plenty more through the year
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:22 am
|
What's the Bowhead like? Went to Made in Hull and the fireworks and both events were fantastic. Would like to see more like the Made in Hull as there was such a 'feel good' factor around the streets by the local people as well as tourists.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:57 pm
|
I think they are going to try and do a Made In Hull at the back end of the year, but it cost a lot of money to put on apparently. Bowhead was ok, but it is the first time I had actually been around the Maritime so i enjoyed it
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:17 pm
|
Thanks, haven't been for years so will go check it out again.
The blade is great, but because it's there for longer, there doesn't seem as much of a buzz. Great to see they've installed seating around the area too. With the developments of Princes Quay and the pedestrianisation of the roads outside BHS, hopefully more and more people will start coming/returning to the town centre.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:23 pm
|
It definitely needs to get people back into the Centre, its a ghost town on a night, but needs to be buzzing
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14770
I think its been great so far, the Made In Hull & Blade have gained attention and got people in to the City centre at what is normally a cold, quiet time of year. I went in to town a couple of Sunday's ago and it was a lot busier than normal, normally Sunday's here are dead apart from the last couple before Xmas.
The best is still yet to come, the paving works are finally finishing at the end of March, the better weather will come and even the regular events like Humber Street Sesh and Freedom Festival should get a boost.
the real test is of course how many visitors we get to come from outside Hull & East Yorkshire, as that would be 'new' money for the City.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6332
Go and have a look at the Amy Johnson replica plane in Paragon Station and marvel how she flew to Australia in something not much bigger than a family car and the wonderful idea of having a Grand Piano on the Concourse that anyone can just sit down and play is great, I also like the new lost trawlerman's memorial on St Andrews Quay there seems to be something happening every day! The event featuring an art installation with people swinging from the trees in the general cemetary announced today and the poppy event in Victoria Square looks good too! Been great so far!
They were fitting the fountains in Victoria Square paving and Trinity Square yesterday too.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5223
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:20 pm
|
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2302
Location: West Hull
Went to Humber Street Gallery today. Absolutely don't rate any of the COUM stuff given it's clearly just pornography repackaged for art students. Ticks every box for experimental performance art so well it edges on becoming a spoof of itself. Why be technically skilled and creative when you could just get some bondage gear, a cheapo repro nazi costume, and draw dicks everywhere?
And the only other thing in the gallery was a very poorly executed plaster cast of a lasses lower half with cigs sticking out of places. Again, aimlessly provocative.
Fair play to the gallery though, clearly trying to get talked about upon their opening. Even if it is at the expense of integrity.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:55 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5873
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
its worth noting that as soon as the main protaganists behind COUM became noticed and made a bit of cash they forked off to london and never returned to hull. i'll go and see this but not too enthused. on the other hand i had a bit of time for throbbing gristle, who were a big influence on some of my favourite bands - nine inch nails, my bloody valentine, ministry, depeche mode
