I am surprised that we haven't had a sticky thread made for the City of Culture and all of the events that are happening through the year. I know it is a rugby forum, but this is an amazing thing for the City and something that the club should be embracing.



The events so far have been fantastic and with news today in the HDM that they are hoping to get the famous ceramic poppies into the city centre as apart of a Weeping Window, to replace the blade when the blade is removed.



Which other events have people been to so far? I have seen Made in Hull and went to the Bowhead exhibition at the Maritime, and looking to do plenty more through the year