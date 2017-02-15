WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T City of Culture

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk O/T City of Culture

 
Post a reply

O/T City of Culture

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:43 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5218
I am surprised that we haven't had a sticky thread made for the City of Culture and all of the events that are happening through the year. I know it is a rugby forum, but this is an amazing thing for the City and something that the club should be embracing.

The events so far have been fantastic and with news today in the HDM that they are hoping to get the famous ceramic poppies into the city centre as apart of a Weeping Window, to replace the blade when the blade is removed.

Which other events have people been to so far? I have seen Made in Hull and went to the Bowhead exhibition at the Maritime, and looking to do plenty more through the year

Re: O/T City of Culture

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:22 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1551
Location: Top of the East Stand
Wilde 3 wrote:
I am surprised that we haven't had a sticky thread made for the City of Culture and all of the events that are happening through the year. I know it is a rugby forum, but this is an amazing thing for the City and something that the club should be embracing.

The events so far have been fantastic and with news today in the HDM that they are hoping to get the famous ceramic poppies into the city centre as apart of a Weeping Window, to replace the blade when the blade is removed.

Which other events have people been to so far? I have seen Made in Hull and went to the Bowhead exhibition at the Maritime, and looking to do plenty more through the year


What's the Bowhead like? Went to Made in Hull and the fireworks and both events were fantastic. Would like to see more like the Made in Hull as there was such a 'feel good' factor around the streets by the local people as well as tourists.

Re: O/T City of Culture

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:57 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5218
I think they are going to try and do a Made In Hull at the back end of the year, but it cost a lot of money to put on apparently. Bowhead was ok, but it is the first time I had actually been around the Maritime so i enjoyed it

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beanman, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Karen, knockersbumpMKII, Raggytash, rover 2000, The FC Aces, unknownlegend, vitch, x teacher and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,8381,81075,7584,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  