a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,167
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 30 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 10
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 10
