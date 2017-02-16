WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:14 pm
ScouseWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 398
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,167
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 30 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 10
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 10
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:05 pm
Fourpointtry User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 14, 2006 6:05 pm
Posts: 442
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12416
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12:34 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Huddersfield v Salford n/a
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Wigan by 4

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:17 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7474
Attendance 12500
once a wire always a wire

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:59 am
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 682
a) Crowd 12,900
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 32 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): hughes
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Huddersfield v Salford missed
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) missed
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 22

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:40 am
Vespid_Wire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1488
A) 12,500
B) Wire 16-34 Brisbane
C) Savelio
D) 7 mins
E) Lineham
F) 7
G)

Void (again!)
Void (again!)
Cronulla by 18

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:55 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Manchester
Not many people here at all, just 1hr before KO
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Dezzies_right_hook, Fletcher-end-red, karetaker, poppys mum, POSTL, Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, Saint #1, Smiffy27, The Avenger, Warrington Wolf, Wolf Hall and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,1021,77975,7704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  