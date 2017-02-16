WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:34 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2464
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, : 13250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v Brisbane 32
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 12
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Thugs v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:06 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 756
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,210
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 14 v 32 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Darius Boyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Giants by 10
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 14
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 18

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:16 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2730
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,789
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 14 v 28 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Giants by 8
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 16

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:46 pm
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2085
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11934
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 14 v 38 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Oates
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Salford by 8
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 22
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Wigan by 7
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history


Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:49 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 778
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, : 12,300
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v Brisbane 16
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Evans
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 8
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 16
Thugs v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:18 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 427
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, : 12,892
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v Brisbane 14
c) First try (Wire player): Hughes
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 8
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 18
Thugs v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 4
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:12 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 347
12 250
Wire 14 Broncos 12
Lineham
6 mins
Clarke
5
Hudds by 10
Leeds by 6
Cronulla by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:18 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2865
Location: Wire Land
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13,487
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 10 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Jack Hughes
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Harvey Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday): Hudds by 10
Leigh v Leeds (Friday): Leeds by 16
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday): Cronulla by 8
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:53 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1740
Location: Just turning your corner now
A- 12, 250
B- Wire 8 v Brisbane 18
C- Clarke
D- 7
E- Boyd
F- 5

Hudds by 18
Leeds by 14
Cronulla by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:08 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7463
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Brisbane
Wire win 16-6
c) First try (Wire player):Linehan
d) Time of first try: 19 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)
Void
Leigh v Leeds (Friday)
Leeds by 6
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday)
Wigan by 6
