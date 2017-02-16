a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, : 13250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v Brisbane 32
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 12
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Thugs v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 8
