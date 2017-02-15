WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:32 pm
marshman777
Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012
Posts: 432
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Brisbane Warrington 16 v Brisbane 14
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 16 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 16
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 24
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 12
2016 - "This is our Year"

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:43 pm
sir adrian morley
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005
Posts: 6493
Location: Home sweet home
a- 12,200
b- wire 12 v brisbane 36
c- lineham
d- 9 mins
e - gidley
f -8

g -hudds by 10
leeds by 12
cronulla by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:01 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009
Posts: 1342
A- 12400
B- wire 10 v brisbane 18
C- Clark
D- 32 mins
E- 4

Hudds by 18
Leeds by 12
Cronulla by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:02 pm
Fatbelly
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005
Posts: 5174
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium 11,800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 20 Brisbane. This is the 1st time I've predicated a Wire loss in years
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 6:30
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Daryl
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Salford by 4
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 14
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 16
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:28 pm
eddieH
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007
Posts: 273
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12.510
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 36 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 17 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Tom Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Salford by 6
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leigh by 4
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 20

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:51 pm
Mr Snoodle
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014
Posts: 223
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,111
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 8 v 22 Brisbane 
c) First try (Wire player): Sims
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 3

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Hudds by 12
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 19
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 34
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:21 pm
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009
Posts: 308
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 12,750
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 30 Brisbane
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Boyd
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Hudds by 12
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 20

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:24 pm
MikeyWire
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007
Posts: 3358
Location: Still waiting for the title
A) 12,800
B) Wire 6 v 18 Brisbane
C) Clark
D) 11 mins
E) Boyd
F) 4

G) Hudds by 12
Leeds by 12
Cronulla by 16
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Brisbane Home

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:01 pm
Johnkendal
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007
Posts: 412
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="Fatbelly"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium 10000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18. 12Brisbane. This is the 1st time I've predicated a Wire loss in years
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 9
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Websterman
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Huds by 14
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 8
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 22
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  