a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 13800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Brisbane Warrington 16 v Brisbane 14
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 16 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 16
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 24
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 12
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Brisbane Warrington 16 v Brisbane 14
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 16 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday)Hudds by 16
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 24
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Cronulla by 12