Apparently the U19s games will be broadcast on Rugby League Live Internet Radio via mixlr The Game Caller and someone called PitchsidePete Oh well any media coverage is better than none.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:21 pm
That's correct mate.
Myself, Pete Dutton and Karl Harrison will be living the dream at Sandal Rugby Union tonight.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:36 pm
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:05 pm
Cheers Mick. It'll be interesting to see how we go given the changes in the team.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:40 pm
What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?
BULLSBOY2011:
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:41 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?
I think Vitas still qualifies for the U16s? That being said, with the players the U19 lost, I would expect him to be playing for them this year. I knew a few more lads were signed (at least a couple from Queensbury, including the 18 year old hooker who got some good reviews recently) so I think it's just a largely new team, not necessarily just all the players from the 16s stepping up.
I won't be listening to the commentary but that's only because I'll be watching the Sky game. Will be very interested to see what happens though and how the new breed play. Still such a shame they lost all the players they did, the U19s could have had a great season this year.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:44 am
Did anyone listen to the game commentary? Was it any good?
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:52 am
We were in it until the last 10 mins. Not bad considering we had 10 first years in the side aged 17.
Vytas played. He's just gone 17 IIRC.
We've lost some great prospects but that's all they were. We now go again. It means these lads most likely won't be coming through to the first team for at least 3 years.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:56 am
Scott, Trueman, Waite-Pullman, Brown
Who else did we lose?
