U19's Match Commentary

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:18 am
FLYING HANDBAG

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 10:50 pm
Posts: 18
Apparently the U19s games will be broadcast on Rugby League Live Internet Radio via mixlr The Game Caller and someone called PitchsidePete Oh well any media coverage is better than none.

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:21 pm
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7454
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
That's correct mate.

Myself, Pete Dutton and Karl Harrison will be living the dream at Sandal Rugby Union tonight.

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:36 pm
MicktheGled
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7454
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
The link for tonight >> http://mixlr.com/rugby-league-live/

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:05 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26095
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Cheers Mick. It'll be interesting to see how we go given the changes in the team.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:40 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2805
Location: Shipley, Bradford
What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:41 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2122
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?


I think Vitas still qualifies for the U16s? That being said, with the players the U19 lost, I would expect him to be playing for them this year. I knew a few more lads were signed (at least a couple from Queensbury, including the 18 year old hooker who got some good reviews recently) so I think it's just a largely new team, not necessarily just all the players from the 16s stepping up.

I won't be listening to the commentary but that's only because I'll be watching the Sky game. Will be very interested to see what happens though and how the new breed play. Still such a shame they lost all the players they did, the U19s could have had a great season this year.

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:44 am
FLYING HANDBAG

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 10:50 pm
Posts: 18
Did anyone listen to the game commentary? Was it any good?

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:52 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26095
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We were in it until the last 10 mins. Not bad considering we had 10 first years in the side aged 17.

Vytas played. He's just gone 17 IIRC.

We've lost some great prospects but that's all they were. We now go again. It means these lads most likely won't be coming through to the first team for at least 3 years.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: U19's Match Commentary

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:56 am
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4451
Scott, Trueman, Waite-Pullman, Brown

Who else did we lose?

