Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?

I think Vitas still qualifies for the U16s? That being said, with the players the U19 lost, I would expect him to be playing for them this year. I knew a few more lads were signed (at least a couple from Queensbury, including the 18 year old hooker who got some good reviews recently) so I think it's just a largely new team, not necessarily just all the players from the 16s stepping up.I won't be listening to the commentary but that's only because I'll be watching the Sky game. Will be very interested to see what happens though and how the new breed play. Still such a shame they lost all the players they did, the U19s could have had a great season this year.