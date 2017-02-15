|
Apparently the U19s games will be broadcast on Rugby League Live Internet Radio via mixlr The Game Caller and someone called PitchsidePete Oh well any media coverage is better than none.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:21 pm
That's correct mate.
Myself, Pete Dutton and Karl Harrison will be living the dream at Sandal Rugby Union tonight.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:36 pm
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:05 pm
Cheers Mick. It'll be interesting to see how we go given the changes in the team.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:40 pm
What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:41 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
What actually does the U19's look like? I assume Pickersgill, Tomlinson, Butterworth and Vystzy (spelling) will be part of it?
I think Vitas still qualifies for the U16s? That being said, with the players the U19 lost, I would expect him to be playing for them this year. I knew a few more lads were signed (at least a couple from Queensbury, including the 18 year old hooker who got some good reviews recently) so I think it's just a largely new team, not necessarily just all the players from the 16s stepping up.
I won't be listening to the commentary but that's only because I'll be watching the Sky game. Will be very interested to see what happens though and how the new breed play. Still such a shame they lost all the players they did, the U19s could have had a great season this year.
