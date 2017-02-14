WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brad Clavering

Brad Clavering

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:45 pm
robin1972
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jul 19, 2015 2:30 pm
Posts: 120
Welcome to Hull KR Brad

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-kr- ... story.html

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:52 am
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 45
I don't know the back story of his time at FC but this is a real coup. Brad is a very skillful back rower and I am so pleased Rovers have lured him over to East Hull. I will go as far as to say this is comparable with the other one that got away - Josh Hodgson!

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:59 am
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17074
Location: Back in Hull.
Paul_HKR wrote:
I don't know the back story of his time at FC but this is a real coup. Brad is a very skillful back rower and I am so pleased Rovers have lured him over to East Hull. I will go as far as to say this is comparable with the other one that got away - Josh Hodgson!


I have a had dealings with both players and there is a world of different, maybe not ability wise, but attitude, he could do well but I wouldn't be surprised if was another Ian Bell.

I always thought he looked OK, he is massive and has a good skill set, but never thought he played to his weight and potential, a bit like Jordan Cox.

Turned down a SL contract with us, so the coaching staff must rate him, probalbly a good move as with our backrow and options, he has more chance of playing first grade at Rovers than Hull, be interesting to see how he gets on, starting on Monday.

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:40 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1070
Dave K. wrote:
I always thought he looked OK, he is massive and has a good skill set, but never thought he played to his weight and potential, a bit like Jordan Cox.

Turned down a SL contract with us, so the coaching staff must rate him, probalbly a good move as with our backrow and options, he has more chance of playing first grade at Rovers than Hull, be interesting to see how he gets on, starting on Monday.

Interesting. Care to elaborate on his attitude, Dave?

He's only 18 and has plenty of time to mature. Given that Jordan Cox has physical attributes but nowt between the ears, he will morph into his necessary maturity sometime after his retirement from the game.

Assuming Brad Clavering might have a tad bit more brain power than Cox, he might respond well to the irresistible combo of Sheens, Peacock, the club's 2017 objectives, opportunity and a full-time contract. This will come with higher standard behavioural, personal and performance expectations which the club seems to be imposing now.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:42 am
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 45
Dave K. wrote:
I have a had dealings with both players and there is a world of different, maybe not ability wise, but attitude, he could do well but I wouldn't be surprised if was another Ian Bell.

I always thought he looked OK, he is massive and has a good skill set, but never thought he played to his weight and potential, a bit like Jordan Cox.

Turned down a SL contract with us, so the coaching staff must rate him, probalbly a good move as with our backrow and options, he has more chance of playing first grade at Rovers than Hull, be interesting to see how he gets on, starting on Monday.


I know Josh well and recall his frustration at 18 when his attitude was questioned! His attitude was also queried when he left Fc in 2010!

Your tongue-in-cheek Ian Bell comment made me laugh but the comparison with Coxy is absurd.

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:18 am
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17074
Location: Back in Hull.
Pickering Red wrote:
Interesting. Care to elaborate on his attitude, Dave?

He's only 18 and has plenty of time to mature. Given that Jordan Cox has physical attributes but nowt between the ears, he will morph into his necessary maturity sometime after his retirement from the game.

Assuming Brad Clavering might have a tad bit more brain power than Cox, he might respond well to the irresistible combo of Sheens, Peacock, the club's 2017 objectives, opportunity and a full-time contract. This will come with higher standard behavioural, personal and performance expectations which the club seems to be imposing now.


It's a family thing, anyone who knows any of them will agree. Brad doesn't have much in the brain department, although thought there has been many players without brains who have been very successful rugby league players.

He has the ability, just something tells me he won't make it, never ever thought that about Hodgson( although didn't expect him to do as well as he has)

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:00 pm
Keiththered
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 497
Dave K. wrote:
It's a family thing, anyone who knows any of them will agree. Brad doesn't have much in the brain department, although thought there has been many players without brains who have been very successful rugby league players.

He has the ability, just something tells me he won't make it, never ever thought that about Hodgson( although didn't expect him to do as well as he has)


That's getting a bit personal. To make insults about a whole family and an individual from that family on a forum is totally unacceptable.

I wonder about your experience and training are that qualifies you to make such observations. Non I would suspect because if you had the training there is no way you would make such statements on an open forum.

Re: Brad Clavering

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:58 pm
Chester Wednesday
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 24, 2010 11:00 am
Posts: 489
Dave K. wrote:
It's a family thing, anyone who knows any of them will agree. Brad doesn't have much in the brain department, although thought there has been many players without brains who have been very successful rugby league players.

He has the ability, just something tells me he won't make it, never ever thought that about Hodgson( although didn't expect him to do as well as he has)

Agree 100%
I've never seen so much trouble and turmoil caused by one individual for one small amateur club, in fact the club almost folded because of it.
If brads a chip off the block he won't last long.

