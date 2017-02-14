Paul_HKR wrote: I don't know the back story of his time at FC but this is a real coup. Brad is a very skillful back rower and I am so pleased Rovers have lured him over to East Hull. I will go as far as to say this is comparable with the other one that got away - Josh Hodgson!

I have a had dealings with both players and there is a world of different, maybe not ability wise, but attitude, he could do well but I wouldn't be surprised if was another Ian Bell.I always thought he looked OK, he is massive and has a good skill set, but never thought he played to his weight and potential, a bit like Jordan Cox.Turned down a SL contract with us, so the coaching staff must rate him, probalbly a good move as with our backrow and options, he has more chance of playing first grade at Rovers than Hull, be interesting to see how he gets on, starting on Monday.