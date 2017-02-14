Redscat wrote: League Express gave Sheffield Eagles V Toulouse attendance has 442. Doesn't auger well for the future. Wonder how many were Eagles fans and how many were Trinity fans who hung back.

Toulouse aren't going to bring many, so would say that, that's Eagles fans, as it would be difficult to count up remaining Trin or FC fans that stayed.For what it's worth, I think 442 is pretty good.First game, kicking off at 5:30 on a miserable Sunday evening.Let's not write the venture off too early, give it a decent 3.00pm or 3:30pm kick off later in the season.