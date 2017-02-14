WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sheffield Eagles

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Sheffield Eagles

 
Post a reply

Sheffield Eagles

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:09 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 394
League Express gave Sheffield Eagles V Toulouse attendance has 442. Doesn't auger well for the future. Wonder how many were Eagles fans and how many were Trinity fans who hung back.

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:28 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1968
Redscat wrote:
League Express gave Sheffield Eagles V Toulouse attendance has 442. Doesn't auger well for the future. Wonder how many were Eagles fans and how many were Trinity fans who hung back.

Toulouse aren't going to bring many, so would say that, that's Eagles fans, as it would be difficult to count up remaining Trin or FC fans that stayed.
For what it's worth, I think 442 is pretty good.
First game, kicking off at 5:30 on a miserable Sunday evening.
Let's not write the venture off too early, give it a decent 3.00pm or 3:30pm kick off later in the season.

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:02 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8958
Location: wakefield
I reckon the weather put some off the main match so it's hardly an indication for Sheffield.
Don't know how many they get on a normal day anyway but it will be better when it gets warmer.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:52 am
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1194
I intended staying on to watch Sheffield but I was getting early warning signs of frostbite!

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:13 am
stevie Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 06, 2015 4:14 pm
Posts: 217
Would have liked to have stayed for the Eagles match on sunday but the cold had set in and my grandson and I were frozen. If the same format applies later on in the season when warmer we will definitely stay and watch.

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:31 am
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1194
Depending on timings I might even nip down and watch some of the other games - Fev, KR, the lowly Bradford etc. Some decent games there.

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:35 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1169
Let's not put sarcasm boot in on Bradford eh. Lord knows we have been lowly enough and might be again soon

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:21 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1194
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Let's not put sarcasm boot in on Bradford eh. Lord knows we have been lowly enough and might be again soon

It's just nice for that boot to be on the other foot for a change, although I was speaking of their current situation rather than metaphorically.

Re: Sheffield Eagles

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:40 am
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1262
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Let's not put sarcasm boot in on Bradford eh. Lord knows we have been lowly enough and might be again soon


Heard owt? :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Emley Cat, jakeyg95, newgroundb4wakey, Redscat, TrinityDave, westgaterunner and 80 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,25470575,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  