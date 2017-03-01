thebeagle wrote: The try emphasised his ability.

For me though, that's the problem right there.It certainly did emphasise his ability, the trouble is that ability is not always on display. He's been a real enigma for Trinity.When you know a player is so skilled but inconsistent it feels much worse than having a mediocre player who you know will give you consistency.To an extent, you can coach around mediocrity. It's harder when drawing up a game plan to have to try and second guess whether on the night, someone will be a world beater or just making the numbers up.That being said, if the price was right i'd probably hang on to him. But the price would have to be very right.