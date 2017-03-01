WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:46 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1458
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
thepimp007 wrote:
Just seen BJBs try from Friday, superb finishing


BBC SLS Try of the Week........

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39114751
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:30 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7224
wakeyrule wrote:
I was up on my feet shouting as soon as the cheap shot went in. He hit Bish as he was held in the tackle and going down. If the ref had been looking instead of jogging back to the line thinking the play was over he'd have given at least 10 minutes there and then. The guy charged in at full pelt on a player who was held fast and going down, probably because he saw the ref wasn't looking - you want to defend that fine, I think it's part of the grubby tactics Hudds used all through the second half.



:lol:
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:05 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1198
:roll:
jools wrote:
:lol:

Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:39 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 322
FIL wrote:
BBC SLS Try of the Week........

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39114751

PITY it didn't get us 2 points so this try is really irrelevant

Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:28 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 67
look on the bright side, nobody got an undeserved ban for an accidentally reckless high tackle that was completely under their control and thus contained no intent to injure.
spare a thought for poor ole Shudds, been right royally rogered by the disciplinary panel they have....:)

Re: BJB

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:48 am
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 234
It is entirely relevant as it was worth going to see such a memorable try, win or lose.
Plus Ben had been subjected to some unfair criticism , by the negative brigade.
The try emphasised his ability.

Re: BJB

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:23 am
TrinFanX
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 47
thebeagle wrote:
The try emphasised his ability.


For me though, that's the problem right there.

It certainly did emphasise his ability, the trouble is that ability is not always on display. He's been a real enigma for Trinity.

When you know a player is so skilled but inconsistent it feels much worse than having a mediocre player who you know will give you consistency.

To an extent, you can coach around mediocrity. It's harder when drawing up a game plan to have to try and second guess whether on the night, someone will be a world beater or just making the numbers up.

That being said, if the price was right i'd probably hang on to him. But the price would have to be very right.

Re: BJB

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:39 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 289
Location: Hartlepool
:roll:
BOJ04 wrote:
PITY it didn't get us 2 points so this try is really irrelevant
c}