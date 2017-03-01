thebeagle wrote:
The try emphasised his ability.
For me though, that's the problem right there.
It certainly did emphasise his ability, the trouble is that ability is not always on display. He's been a real enigma for Trinity.
When you know a player is so skilled but inconsistent it feels much worse than having a mediocre player who you know will give you consistency.
To an extent, you can coach around mediocrity. It's harder when drawing up a game plan to have to try and second guess whether on the night, someone will be a world beater or just making the numbers up.
That being said, if the price was right i'd probably hang on to him. But the price would have to be very right.