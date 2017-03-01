wakeyrule wrote:

I was up on my feet shouting as soon as the cheap shot went in. He hit Bish as he was held in the tackle and going down. If the ref had been looking instead of jogging back to the line thinking the play was over he'd have given at least 10 minutes there and then. The guy charged in at full pelt on a player who was held fast and going down, probably because he saw the ref wasn't looking - you want to defend that fine, I think it's part of the grubby tactics Hudds used all through the second half.