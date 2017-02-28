PopTart wrote: The crowd around me all reacted to it so you can't say no one noticed it.



But anyway, you've made your point now Jools. As you say, repeating it doesn't make it true.

The evidence shows a hit to the head. Whether you call it a shoulder charge or any high tackle doesn't make Ben's face any less painful.

It should have been penalised at the time but wasn't.......hence the hysteria you seem to see in the couple of comments about it.

It doesn't make his face less painful, but it matters as if taai had shoulder charged him as then hes used an illegal tackle- then you could indicate some intent at foul play rather than an accident.The crowd all around you (but not you?) reacted to something almost 100metres away? Wow. That's some eyesight. I was half that distance away and couldn't see the details. Did they react as the hit occurred? Or after when bjb was on the floor in some distress? Yet looking at the video Liam Finn stood half a metre away didn't react at all- he just looks around to see who to give the ball to from dummy half as he's expecting the ball to be played....Theres lots that should be penalised at the time but isn't. there's a video of a similar shoulder to the head on brough doing the rounds on social media as an example. Broughs head is obviously harder than bjbs nose.It's a tough sport and people get hurt. The suggestion by your coach that taai intended harm perhaps says more about the type of player Chester was than the type of player taai is.