Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:59 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1735
jools wrote:
Oh for goodness sake get a reality check!

A) not a shoulder charge
B) you or anyone else cant know intent
C) not one wakey player even raised an eyebrow at the time.
D) if BJB hadn't sustained an injury you wouldn't even have noticed the tackle.
E) it's not a conspiracy - it's a tough game and accidents happen.
F) your coach is a whiny bad loser

G) Get the washing up done

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:00 pm
Willzay
Jools calling someone a whiny bad loser is the epitome of pot calling kettle

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:17 pm
Mable_Syrup
jools wrote:
Oh for goodness sake get a reality check!

A) not a shoulder charge
B) you or anyone else cant know intent
C) not one wakey player even raised an eyebrow at the time.
D) if BJB hadn't sustained an injury you wouldn't even have noticed the tackle.
E) it's not a conspiracy - it's a tough game and accidents happen.
F) your coach is a whiny bad loser


I can't work out if you are serious or on the wind up.
It was a shoulder charge - he's been found guilty
More than one player remonstrated with the ref at the time
Shoulder charges should always get punished, injury or no injury
The coach hasn't whined. Just said the facts which have been proved correct

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:44 pm
Jools is always serious about trolling

you're not gonna get anything sensible out of that

If you say its Day, she'll say its night
She'll tell you its black when you know its white
its always the same, its just a shame........lol

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:03 pm
PopTart
You are on your own Jools. 2 matches with EGP reducing to 1.
Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:23 pm
jools
Mable_Syrup wrote:
I can't work out if you are serious or on the wind up.
It was a shoulder charge - he's been found guilty
More than one player remonstrated with the ref at the time
Shoulder charges should always get punished, injury or no injury
The coach hasn't whined. Just said the facts which have been proved correct


Nope it wasn't a shoulder charge- that's not what the player was charged with or found guilty of. If you keep saying it it doesn't make it true.

No one remonstrated with the ref until after the hudds player called over the medic- the wakey players were setting up for the next play prior to when they saw BJB was injured.

Perhaps they should - but it wasn't a shoulder charge. See earlier.

He has whined - he called it an "attack to the head" what a crock of poop to be calling that "a fact" He has no idea of the intention of the player.

Oh and for the record I haven't complained about the ban. Taais shoulder made contact with BJBs head (note for those that don't understand the rules- That's not the same as a shoulder charge)
so a punishment is fair enough. But it really doesn't warrant some of the hysteria from the wakey coach and fans.
Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:19 am
JINJER
I thought as I saw it, he drove towards his head then leaned forward with his shoulder and twisted, no arm in the tackle.
Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:07 am
PopTart
The crowd around me all reacted to it so you can't say no one noticed it.

But anyway, you've made your point now Jools. As you say, repeating it doesn't make it true.
The evidence shows a hit to the head. Whether you call it a shoulder charge or any high tackle doesn't make Ben's face any less painful.
It should have been penalised at the time but wasn't.......hence the hysteria you seem to see in the couple of comments about it.
Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:07 am
jools
PopTart wrote:
The crowd around me all reacted to it so you can't say no one noticed it.

But anyway, you've made your point now Jools. As you say, repeating it doesn't make it true.
The evidence shows a hit to the head. Whether you call it a shoulder charge or any high tackle doesn't make Ben's face any less painful.
It should have been penalised at the time but wasn't.......hence the hysteria you seem to see in the couple of comments about it.


It doesn't make his face less painful, but it matters as if taai had shoulder charged him as then hes used an illegal tackle- then you could indicate some intent at foul play rather than an accident.

The crowd all around you (but not you?) reacted to something almost 100metres away? Wow. That's some eyesight. I was half that distance away and couldn't see the details. Did they react as the hit occurred? Or after when bjb was on the floor in some distress? Yet looking at the video Liam Finn stood half a metre away didn't react at all- he just looks around to see who to give the ball to from dummy half as he's expecting the ball to be played....
Theres lots that should be penalised at the time but isn't. there's a video of a similar shoulder to the head on brough doing the rounds on social media as an example. Broughs head is obviously harder than bjbs nose.
It's a tough sport and people get hurt. The suggestion by your coach that taai intended harm perhaps says more about the type of player Chester was than the type of player taai is.
Re: BJB

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:32 am
wakeyrule
jools wrote:
It doesn't make his face less painful, but it matters as if taai had shoulder charged him as then hes used an illegal tackle- then you could indicate some intent at foul play rather than an accident.

The crowd all around you (but not you?) reacted to something almost 100metres away? Wow. That's some eyesight. I was half that distance away and couldn't see the details. Did they react as the hit occurred? Or after when bjb was on the floor in some distress? Yet looking at the video Liam Finn stood half a metre away didn't react at all- he just looks around to see who to give the ball to from dummy half as he's expecting the ball to be played....
Theres lots that should be penalised at the time but isn't. there's a video of a similar shoulder to the head on brough doing the rounds on social media as an example. Broughs head is obviously harder than bjbs nose.
It's a tough sport and people get hurt. The suggestion by your coach that taai intended harm perhaps says more about the type of player Chester was than the type of player taai is.

I was up on my feet shouting as soon as the cheap shot went in. He hit Bish as he was held in the tackle and going down. If the ref had been looking instead of jogging back to the line thinking the play was over he'd have given at least 10 minutes there and then. The guy charged in at full pelt on a player who was held fast and going down, probably because he saw the ref wasn't looking - you want to defend that fine, I think it's part of the grubby tactics Hudds used all through the second half.
