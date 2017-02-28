jools wrote:
Oh for goodness sake get a reality check!
A) not a shoulder charge
B) you or anyone else cant know intent
C) not one wakey player even raised an eyebrow at the time.
D) if BJB hadn't sustained an injury you wouldn't even have noticed the tackle.
E) it's not a conspiracy - it's a tough game and accidents happen.
F) your coach is a whiny bad loser
A) not a shoulder charge
B) you or anyone else cant know intent
C) not one wakey player even raised an eyebrow at the time.
D) if BJB hadn't sustained an injury you wouldn't even have noticed the tackle.
E) it's not a conspiracy - it's a tough game and accidents happen.
F) your coach is a whiny bad loser
G) Get the washing up done