Mable_Syrup wrote: I can't work out if you are serious or on the wind up.

It was a shoulder charge - he's been found guilty

More than one player remonstrated with the ref at the time

Shoulder charges should always get punished, injury or no injury

The coach hasn't whined. Just said the facts which have been proved correct

Nope it wasn't a shoulder charge- that's not what the player was charged with or found guilty of. If you keep saying it it doesn't make it true.No one remonstrated with the ref until after the hudds player called over the medic- the wakey players were setting up for the next play prior to when they saw BJB was injured.Perhaps they should - but it wasn't a shoulder charge. See earlier.He has whined - he called it an "attack to the head" what a crock of poop to be calling that "a fact" He has no idea of the intention of the player.Oh and for the record I haven't complained about the ban. Taais shoulder made contact with BJBs head (note for those that don't understand the rules- That's not the same as a shoulder charge)so a punishment is fair enough. But it really doesn't warrant some of the hysteria from the wakey coach and fans.