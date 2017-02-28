|
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1196
|
bren2k wrote:
That will be in contention for try of the season - along with the McGilvary effort from Brough's superb bit of invention; gurning aside, the lad's a ruddy genius.
Agreed, he was the difference between the two teams. Brilliant when he's on song.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:49 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 895
|
Just seen BJBs try from Friday, superb finishing
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1579
|
bren2k wrote:
That will be in contention for try of the season - along with the McGilvary effort from Brough's superb bit of invention; gurning aside, the lad's a ruddy genius.
But for some reason McNamara preferred Sinfield and Chase in halves for England?
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12715
Location: Ossett
|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
But for some reason McNamara preferred Sinfield and Chase in halves for England?
Indeed - inexplicable.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:55 pm
|
rlfan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 129
|
So Ta'ia gets 1 match for a guilty plea and BJB will be back once his head has been stitched back onto his shoulders. Seems fair!!
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7534
|
rlfan wrote:
So Ta'ia gets 1 match for a guilty plea and BJB will be back once his head has been stitched back onto his shoulders. Seems fair!!
Yep, it's cr@p on Wakefield time again.
I dont think that our players are valued as highly as players from other clubs.
A deliberate shoulder charge to a player already held in the tackle is a shocking tactic.
I know that it wouldn't help us and our players would probably get banned for 8 weeks but, we ought to "give some back".
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5768
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Unfortunately we no longer have a Monty Beetham or Justin Poore on the pitch.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 69
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Unfortunately we no longer have a Monty Beetham or Justin Poore on the pitch.
100 percent agree, two weeks on trot we have lost a key player through a head high tackle - both put on report and take an early guilty plea - just think of some of our sendings off over the years for dangerous play - michael korkidas - throws the ball away , andy raleigh moved off the mark ... beyond belief
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:47 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7218
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Yep, it's cr@p on Wakefield time again.
I dont think that our players are valued as highly as players from other clubs.
A deliberate shoulder charge to a player already held in the tackle is a shocking tactic.
I know that it wouldn't help us and our players would probably get banned for 8 weeks but, we ought to "give some back".
Oh for goodness sake get a reality check!
A) not a shoulder charge
B) you or anyone else cant know intent
C) not one wakey player even raised an eyebrow at the time.
D) if BJB hadn't sustained an injury you wouldn't even have noticed the tackle.
E) it's not a conspiracy - it's a tough game and accidents happen.
F) your coach is a whiny bad loser
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 63
|
BJB raised an eyebrow........
the groundsman is still looking for it
Its a shame Ta'aidingbat got banned for that accidental eyebrow raising, its a tough game, eyebrows will be raised occasionally by accident, don't mean fans should go round whining about their eyebrow raising player getting ban though, it was an accidental eyebrow raise punished by an accidental ban, can't be helped.....its all an accident.
I think you're post must have been an accident too, it raised my eyebrow anyway, do you have an EGP because I can't find it.......my eyebrow that is.
and my teeth are loose
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ball-in-hand, bigalf, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, Fordy, Hank Moody, JBURT82, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, New York Bar X111, Nickward86, PopTart, Prince Buster, Redscat, sarge1, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Wilfenheimer, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 268 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}