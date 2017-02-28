WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity BJB

 
Post a reply

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:58 am
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1196
bren2k wrote:
That will be in contention for try of the season - along with the McGilvary effort from Brough's superb bit of invention; gurning aside, the lad's a ruddy genius.

Agreed, he was the difference between the two teams. Brilliant when he's on song.

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:49 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 895
Just seen BJBs try from Friday, superb finishing

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:37 am
imwakefieldtillidie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1579
bren2k wrote:
That will be in contention for try of the season - along with the McGilvary effort from Brough's superb bit of invention; gurning aside, the lad's a ruddy genius.


But for some reason McNamara preferred Sinfield and Chase in halves for England?

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:00 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12715
Location: Ossett
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
But for some reason McNamara preferred Sinfield and Chase in halves for England?


Indeed - inexplicable.

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:55 pm
rlfan Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm
Posts: 129
So Ta'ia gets 1 match for a guilty plea and BJB will be back once his head has been stitched back onto his shoulders. Seems fair!!

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:01 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7534
rlfan wrote:
So Ta'ia gets 1 match for a guilty plea and BJB will be back once his head has been stitched back onto his shoulders. Seems fair!!


Yep, it's cr@p on Wakefield time again.
I dont think that our players are valued as highly as players from other clubs.

A deliberate shoulder charge to a player already held in the tackle is a shocking tactic.

I know that it wouldn't help us and our players would probably get banned for 8 weeks but, we ought to "give some back".

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:30 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5768
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Unfortunately we no longer have a Monty Beetham or Justin Poore on the pitch.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:43 pm
Kirmudgeonly Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 69
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Unfortunately we no longer have a Monty Beetham or Justin Poore on the pitch.
100 percent agree, two weeks on trot we have lost a key player through a head high tackle - both put on report and take an early guilty plea - just think of some of our sendings off over the years for dangerous play - michael korkidas - throws the ball away , andy raleigh moved off the mark ... beyond belief

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:47 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7218
wrencat1873 wrote:
Yep, it's cr@p on Wakefield time again.
I dont think that our players are valued as highly as players from other clubs.

A deliberate shoulder charge to a player already held in the tackle is a shocking tactic.

I know that it wouldn't help us and our players would probably get banned for 8 weeks but, we ought to "give some back".


Oh for goodness sake get a reality check!

A) not a shoulder charge
B) you or anyone else cant know intent
C) not one wakey player even raised an eyebrow at the time.
D) if BJB hadn't sustained an injury you wouldn't even have noticed the tackle.
E) it's not a conspiracy - it's a tough game and accidents happen.
F) your coach is a whiny bad loser
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: BJB

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:53 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 63
BJB raised an eyebrow........

the groundsman is still looking for it


Its a shame Ta'aidingbat got banned for that accidental eyebrow raising, its a tough game, eyebrows will be raised occasionally by accident, don't mean fans should go round whining about their eyebrow raising player getting ban though, it was an accidental eyebrow raise punished by an accidental ban, can't be helped.....its all an accident.

I think you're post must have been an accident too, it raised my eyebrow anyway, do you have an EGP because I can't find it.......my eyebrow that is.


and my teeth are loose
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ball-in-hand, bigalf, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, Fordy, Hank Moody, JBURT82, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, New York Bar X111, Nickward86, PopTart, Prince Buster, Redscat, sarge1, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Wilfenheimer, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 268 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,8872,44975,8004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}