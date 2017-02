rlfan wrote: So Ta'ia gets 1 match for a guilty plea and BJB will be back once his head has been stitched back onto his shoulders. Seems fair!!

Yep, it's cr@p on Wakefield time again.I dont think that our players are valued as highly as players from other clubs.A deliberate shoulder charge to a player already held in the tackle is a shocking tactic.I know that it wouldn't help us and our players would probably get banned for 8 weeks but, we ought to "give some back".