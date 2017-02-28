bren2k wrote:
That will be in contention for try of the season - along with the McGilvary effort from Brough's superb bit of invention; gurning aside, the lad's a ruddy genius.
Agreed, he was the difference between the two teams. Brilliant when he's on song.
