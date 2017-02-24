WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity BJB

 
Post a reply

Re: BJB

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:39 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 230
Yes , that superb try should silence his critics. Plus he was safe under the high ball.

Re: BJB

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:24 am
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8671
Broken jaw and broken nose I have just read? :(
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: BJB

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:05 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1734
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Broken jaw and broken nose I have just read? :(

Just heard Chesters post match interview BJB broken nose and and suspected broken jaw caused by a shoulder charge that was put on report. So if it was put on report surely one of the officials saw the challenge.

Re: BJB

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:19 pm
BOJ04 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 317
good 2 trys -but was he responsible for any of theirs

Re: BJB

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:45 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3233
BOJ04 wrote:
good 2 trys -but was he responsible for any of theirs


Give your quest a rest mate the answer is no the first 2 came on the line at the opposite side one midfield between his wing and the posts the last one you will probably apporion blame to him as he aas off the pitch,now carry on and find something contsructive to talk about.
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: BJB

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:57 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1457
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
That would be a first.... :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: BJB

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:59 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7525
BOJ04 wrote:
good 2 trys -but was he responsible for any of theirs


Have you been keeping up ??
BJB played on the right wing for the time that he was on the field and scored a try of the season contender.
The first 2 tries for Huddersfield were scored in the left corner so, yes, clearly he was responsible for them :CRAZY:

One day, you may choose to reveal your true colours but, they aren't red, white and blue.

Perhaps you could let us know which club you support as it may stop people thinking that you are stupid. :SUBMISSION:

Re: BJB

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:37 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 230
Ben is in Bet Fred Superleague team of the week.

Re: BJB

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:28 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8994
Location: wakefield
BOJ04 wrote:
good 2 trys -but was he responsible for any of theirs


Give it up Bojo. He proved you wrong. Accept it and move on to someone else.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, basher11, Big lads mate, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, Nickward86, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Tricky2309, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71 and 278 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,7002,28975,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}