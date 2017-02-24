BOJ04 wrote: good 2 trys -but was he responsible for any of theirs

Have you been keeping up ??BJB played on the right wing for the time that he was on the field and scored a try of the season contender.The first 2 tries for Huddersfield were scored in the left corner so, yes, clearly he was responsible for themOne day, you may choose to reveal your true colours but, they aren't red, white and blue.Perhaps you could let us know which club you support as it may stop people thinking that you are stupid.