Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:49 am
Well I have my first foe, don't like censorship as everyone is entitled to an opinion but that troll is nothing but a scab.

Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:21 pm
financialtimes wrote:
Firstly he was tackled whilst both feet were off the ground and secondly 3 players were offside when Snyde kicked it(I'll admit when the ref looked when he dummies the kick they were all onside but when he kicked it they were clearly off) not sure if you need to get your eyes tested or admit that you're not a trinity fan :roll:

it was in front of us, my first thought was that one of our players was shoved into BJB by a Hull player. Not seen any highlights as yet.

Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:23 pm
Oh, BJB is a decent player, does a good job for us, part of a relatively strong squad!

Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:26 pm
BOJ04 wrote:
so true spook!! go the dragons oh and wakey
Just looked at fixtures wakey have a few games coming up on sky the next 2 months- be good to see whole game over here instead of listening on the radio

I'm sure everyone is looking forward to your positive comments on players and performances! :WHISTLE:

Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:41 am
If BJB decides he wants some of that in France then good luck to him and for the first time in years he would not be a great loss as we have a few who could step into his position. Saying that put a class centre with him and you still have a cracking winger who still has plenty of pace

Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:03 am
If he leaves it will be a shame. But we have a back line at the moment that most teams fear. We can go full length no problem. We need to ensure we replace like for like and MCB may well be that replacement freeing up a decent salary to strengthen elsewhere. Could be a case of really decent forward planning by the club

Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:15 pm
Mable_Syrup wrote:
If he leaves it will be a shame. But we have a back line at the moment that most teams fear. We can go full length no problem. We need to ensure we replace like for like and MCB may well be that replacement freeing up a decent salary to strengthen elsewhere. Could be a case of really decent forward planning by the club

This is how I see the situation also.
And if you throw Judah Mazive into the equation for next year too.

Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:43 pm
Not staying then? https://twitter.com/smtmuk/status/834087865843904514
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:13 pm
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Not staying then? https://twitter.com/smtmuk/status/834087865843904514

What's it say I can't get it on my phone?

Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:51 pm
Says nothing . Just his highlights.
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
