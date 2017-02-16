Firstly he was tackled whilst both feet were off the ground and secondly 3 players were offside when Snyde kicked it(I'll admit when the ref looked when he dummies the kick they were all onside but when he kicked it they were clearly off) not sure if you need to get your eyes tested or admit that you're not a trinity fan
it was in front of us, my first thought was that one of our players was shoved into BJB by a Hull player. Not seen any highlights as yet.
If BJB decides he wants some of that in France then good luck to him and for the first time in years he would not be a great loss as we have a few who could step into his position. Saying that put a class centre with him and you still have a cracking winger who still has plenty of pace
If he leaves it will be a shame. But we have a back line at the moment that most teams fear. We can go full length no problem. We need to ensure we replace like for like and MCB may well be that replacement freeing up a decent salary to strengthen elsewhere. Could be a case of really decent forward planning by the club
This is how I see the situation also. And if you throw Judah Mazive into the equation for next year too.
