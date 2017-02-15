WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BJB

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:40 pm
4foxsake
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 199
11 tries in 22 games... not a bad return. Plus a winger needs someone to create the chance. It's not solely down to try scoring, he is arguably one of the most reliable wingers we've had.

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:27 am
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1262
I don't think he'd be a big loss to you. In his early career it was his pace that set him apart and he was electric.
Look how easily Rangi ran him down in this years friendly. FWIW I don't think Chessie will put much emphasis on retaining him unless he wants to stay.

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:40 am
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 309
1 try let in this year and 1 bombed try also - 0 Tries

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:30 am
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 78
BOJ04 wrote:
1 try let in this year and 1 bombed try also - 0 Tries


With such a deep understanding of the game and humble nature you must be a St George fan.... :SHOOT:

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:55 am
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 309
so true spook!! go the dragons oh and wakey
Just looked at fixtures wakey have a few games coming up on sky the next 2 months- be good to see whole game over here instead of listening on the radio

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:17 am
Deeencee
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 320
BOJ04 wrote:
1 try let in this year and 1 bombed try also - 0 Tries

What try as he bombed like?

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:12 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3225
BOJ04 wrote:
1 try let in this year and 1 bombed try also - 0 Tries


Is that the one he scored then but it was disallowed due to a knock by someone else?
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:23 am
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1137
BOJ04 wrote:
1 try let in this year and 1 bombed try also - 0 Tries


Firstly he was tackled whilst both feet were off the ground and secondly 3 players were offside when Snyde kicked it(I'll admit when the ref looked when he dummies the kick they were all onside but when he kicked it they were clearly off) not sure if you need to get your eyes tested or admit that you're not a trinity fan :roll:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:01 am
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 278
Location: Hartlepool
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I don't think he'd be a big loss to you. In his early career it was his pace that set him apart and he was electric.
Look how easily Rangi ran him down in this years friendly. FWIW I don't think Chessie will put much emphasis on retaining him unless he wants to stay.

Look how easily Rangi gave him a sly one in the ribs when he was already tackled, well done Rangi eh

Re: BJB

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:19 am
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 225
Well I looked season 2016 up and it says BJB 15 tries in 22.
He was also injured for a few weeks , so logically last season would of been more.
Wonder why the scathing, sarcastic critics cannot be bothered to look up the facts.
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bigalf, bren2k, coco the fullback, dull nickname, financialtimes, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, NEwildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, thebeagle, TURFEDOUT, upthecats, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam

