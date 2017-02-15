I think the "learning how to pass" thing is quite a big lesson. I'd rather he does what he does best on the wing.
I'm sure it is, but as a big, strong fast young lad with natural ability I'd rather see him as the centre we've been desperate for (England too, come to that) - he'd be more involved, and with a good winger outside him would be a nightmare to defend. I thought Lynne would make it - he's nearly there, but still not quite cutting the mustard for me.
Sorry Vasty, it was directly in front of us and we were sat next to TJ's ma. It went to ground, no where near hands. That said, he will be a big earner and reminds me of Callum Watkins, has potential to do well but flatters to deceive. Wouldn't bust the bank to keep him.
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am Posts: 8958 Location: wakefield
He'll be out of contract so it isn't a case of getting an offer for him. I like him and is a good balance with TJ.
He would have scored a good try against Hull but for a knock on earlier in the play. We just naturally play to TJs side rather than his so he is bound to get less opportunities, but he's scored some important tries for us and saved a few with last ditch defence.
I wouldn't break the bank to keep him but I would make him a good offer in Wakefield limitations.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Sorry Vasty, it was directly in front of us and we were sat next to TJ's ma. It went to ground, no where near hands. That said, he will be a big earner and reminds me of Callum Watkins, has potential to do well but flatters to deceive. Wouldn't bust the bank to keep him.
Agree it was a shocking pass, it was definitely on though.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.