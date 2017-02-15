|
Didn't he not like the traveling to Salford, that's why he came back to West Yorkshire, it's a long way to the south of France.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:28 am
altofts wildcat wrote:
He is a good winger wouldn't I wouldnt break the bank to keep him.
If Johnstone can learn how to pass while he's running (he could have set Bish away on Sunday but passed to ground) I'd play him at centre with Bish on his wing.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:44 am
I think the "learning how to pass" thing is quite a big lesson.
I'd rather he does what he does best on the wing.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:54 am
PopTart wrote:
I think the "learning how to pass" thing is quite a big lesson.
I'd rather he does what he does best on the wing.
I'm sure it is, but as a big, strong fast young lad with natural ability I'd rather see him as the centre we've been desperate for (England too, come to that) - he'd be more involved, and with a good winger outside him would be a nightmare to defend. I thought Lynne would make it - he's nearly there, but still not quite cutting the mustard for me.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:03 pm
wakeyrule wrote:
If Johnstone can learn how to pass while he's running (he could have set Bish away on Sunday but passed to ground) I'd play him at centre with Bish on his wing.
No he didn't BJB dropped that pass cold nothing wrong with the pass. This is something BJB has done before to the same player, he could barely be arsed to lift his arms it was poor for a pro IMHO.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:25 pm
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
Sorry Vasty, it was directly in front of us and we were sat next to TJ's ma. It went to ground, no where near hands.
That said, he will be a big earner and reminds me of Callum Watkins, has potential to do well but flatters to deceive.
Wouldn't bust the bank to keep him.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:28 pm
Would like to keep hold of him, there aren't many wingers that would be available (for Wakefield being realistic) to replace him. He's a solid player.
Obviously if Catalans come in with a good offer and we have a better player identified then fair enough. But I think Jowitt, TJ and BJB were a very good back three for us last year.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:42 pm
He'll be out of contract so it isn't a case of getting an offer for him.
I like him and is a good balance with TJ.
He would have scored a good try against Hull but for a knock on earlier in the play.
We just naturally play to TJs side rather than his so he is bound to get less opportunities, but he's scored some important tries for us and saved a few with last ditch defence.
I wouldn't break the bank to keep him but I would make him a good offer in Wakefield limitations.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:55 pm
Manuel wrote:
Sorry Vasty, it was directly in front of us and we were sat next to TJ's ma. It went to ground, no where near hands.
That said, he will be a big earner and reminds me of Callum Watkins, has potential to do well but flatters to deceive.
Wouldn't bust the bank to keep him.
Agree it was a shocking pass, it was definitely on though.
