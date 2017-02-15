He'll be out of contract so it isn't a case of getting an offer for him.

I like him and is a good balance with TJ.



He would have scored a good try against Hull but for a knock on earlier in the play.

We just naturally play to TJs side rather than his so he is bound to get less opportunities, but he's scored some important tries for us and saved a few with last ditch defence.



I wouldn't break the bank to keep him but I would make him a good offer in Wakefield limitations.