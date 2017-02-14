Personally, I feel it took a good few games for him to settle at Wakefield last year
I didn't feel convinced about him until the home victory against Warrington, or even Magic Weekend last year.
I don't think he has set the world alight during the friendlies, but it could be he has just been overshadowed by TJ.
All for squad retention, as I believe continuity breeds success, but as someone else says, wouldn't break the bank to keep him
