Personally, I feel it took a good few games for him to settle at Wakefield last year



I didn't feel convinced about him until the home victory against Warrington, or even Magic Weekend last year.



I don't think he has set the world alight during the friendlies, but it could be he has just been overshadowed by TJ.



All for squad retention, as I believe continuity breeds success, but as someone else says, wouldn't break the bank to keep him