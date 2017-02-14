WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Siddal get Wolfpack at home!!

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:43 pm
Siddal at home to Toronto in next round of Challenge Cup!!!

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:45 am
They will get a bigger crowd than the Fax.

good luck to them, can t see Wolfpack taking it any other than serious though.
Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:32 pm
Will this game be at the shay?

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:48 pm
Will this game be at the shay?

Can't see why not as there are no other games at Shay that weekend.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:47 pm
Can't see why not as there are no other games at Shay that weekend.


As there will be little or no away following I dont see why it would need to be at the Shay. I would have thought Siddal would prefer home advantage without the additional expense of using the Shay.
Loving the hypocrisy of some.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:52 pm
As there will be little or no away following I dont see why it would need to be at the Shay. I would have thought Siddal would prefer home advantage without the additional expense of using the Shay.

I initially thought the same but would the Siddal lads want to pass off the chance to play on the hallowed turf :)

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:26 pm
As there will be little or no away following I dont see why it would need to be at the Shay. I would have thought Siddal would prefer home advantage without the additional expense of using the Shay.



Why when a lot of fax fans will be watching this. Maybe non of your pub team fans but a lot of rugby fans plus local clubs will be wanting to watch this

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:48 pm
Why when a lot of fax fans will be watching this. Maybe non of your pub team fans but a lot of rugby fans plus local clubs will be wanting to watch this


As I say, I would assume Siddal will want home advantage without the additional expense of using the Shay.
Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:54 pm
:USTUPID:

As I say, I would assume Siddal will want home advantage without the additional expense of using the Shay.


More than likely but if they are in a position to make a game at the Shay financially viable then they may opt for that, there'll be a lot of publicity around this tie so a number of other things may come in to play, who knows.

Either way I'm looking forward to it and will go along, the Siddal lads played well in the last round and are now a part of RL and Toronoto's history, perhaps they can use this to link up with them going forward.

