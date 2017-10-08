WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:09 pm
karetaker User avatar
Thank you for running it.
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:23 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Thank you for running it.


Cheers, you're welcome karetaker as is everyone else. I enjoy doing it, a bit interest throughout the season and a distraction, usually from work, whilst I'm trying to find the attendance at Salford or what time who scored first.

Hope to 'see' you next year

Regards UR
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:14 pm
Johnkendal User avatar
[quote="Uncle Rico"]a) Crowd (Old Trafford 75,643): 72,827 (72,327 -73,327)
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 6 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Briscoe
d) Time of first try: 11
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Foster
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

FINAL STANDINGS

CONGRATULATIONS Rugby a well deserved Prediction Champion as you seem to have been there all season and head the competition by some margin

1 Rugby 362pts
2 Uncle Rico 312pts
3 Johnkendal 310pts
4 ScouseWire 305pts
5 AC Wire 302pts
6 Bobby Peru 285pts
7 Wire Weaver 274pts
8 Hatfield Town Wire 273pts
9 Old Man John 266pts
10 CW8 261pts
11 Moving Forward 251pts
Well done for running it again Rico! Lots of effort so thanks!

Gald with a top four finish, be interesting to see how the playoffs pan out between me and Rico and Rugby vs Scouse! For the right to compete for the GF
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:38 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Cheers Rico, you've done a first rate job of getting this done each week. Happy with my 6th spot.
Image
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:57 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
many thanks for doing this mate.really appreciate the work that goes into it just one gripe can you have a top 4 play off to determine who are crowned champions.say the world cup
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:22 pm
Thanks very much UR for spending the time in running this comp, Good fun throughout the season.
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:49 pm
Thanks Uncle Rico, much appreciated for doing this during the season, I just made the top 8, dropped from 5th to 8th on the last week. Would of made the super 8's... thanks again
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:24 pm
Rugby Free-scoring winger
Big thanks to Uncle Rico for running this competition throughout the season and doing it so well. I am honoured to win :D after finishing second least year.

I just hope winning the League Leaders Shield this year doesn't mean I end up in the bottom half qualifiers next year like a certain team we know and love.

Cheers all, I thoroughly enjoyed playing and it kept a disappointing season entertaining!
