[quote="Uncle Rico"]a) Crowd (Old Trafford 75,643): 72,827 (72,327 -73,327)
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 6 v 24 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Briscoe
d) Time of first try: 11
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Foster
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
FINAL STANDINGS
CONGRATULATIONS Rugby a well deserved Prediction Champion as you seem to have been there all season and head the competition by some margin
1 Rugby 362pts
2 Uncle Rico 312pts
3 Johnkendal 310pts
4 ScouseWire 305pts
5 AC Wire 302pts
6 Bobby Peru 285pts
7 Wire Weaver 274pts
8 Hatfield Town Wire 273pts
9 Old Man John 266pts
10 CW8 261pts
11 Moving Forward 251pts
Well done for running it again Rico! Lots of effort so thanks!
Gald with a top four finish, be interesting to see how the playoffs pan out between me and Rico and Rugby vs Scouse! For the right to compete for the GF