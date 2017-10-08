[quote="Uncle Rico"]a) Crowd (Old Trafford 75,643): 72,827 (72,327 -73,327)

b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 6 v 24 Leeds

c) First try (Wire player): Briscoe

d) Time of first try: 11

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Foster

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



FINAL STANDINGS



CONGRATULATIONS Rugby a well deserved Prediction Champion as you seem to have been there all season and head the competition by some margin



1 Rugby 362pts

2 Uncle Rico 312pts

3 Johnkendal 310pts

4 ScouseWire 305pts

5 AC Wire 302pts

6 Bobby Peru 285pts

7 Wire Weaver 274pts

8 Hatfield Town Wire 273pts

9 Old Man John 266pts

10 CW8 261pts

11 Moving Forward 251pts

Well done for running it again Rico! Lots of effort so thanks!



Gald with a top four finish, be interesting to see how the playoffs pan out between me and Rico and Rugby vs Scouse! For the right to compete for the GF