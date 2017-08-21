Not sour grapes because we weren't there but the Final wasn't all that in my opinion apart from giving me an opportunity to curtail my gardening duties for the day



a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 68,525 (67,525- 69,525)

b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 14 Wigan

c) First try (any team, player not time): Bateman

d) Time of first try: 4

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess

f) Kicks over the sticks combined 4



A mixed bag of a game and a mix bag of results but at the end of the day Rugby was the winner!! A big 24 points with a bonus 10 for predicting the correct scoreline. The rest of us fared as follows,



34pts Rugby

18pts Alffi_7, Johnkendal

12pts ScouseWire, Uncle Rico, Walter Wizard

6pts matt6169, Old Man John, Longbarn Wire, Wire-Flyer, kirtonLyndseywolf, CW8, eddieH, rubber duckie,

AC Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Hatfield Town Wire

0pts Sir Adrian Morley, Wire Weaver, karetaker, Moving Forward, Vespid Wire, Gaz3376, Hicks is a God



Standings



1 Rugby 297pts

2 ScouseWire 268pts

3 Uncle Rico 250pts

4 Wire Weaver 244pts

5 Hatfield Town Wire 242pts

6 Old Man John 234pts

7 Johnkendal 233pts

8 AC Wire 231pts

9 Bobby Peru 227pts

10 Gaz3376, matt6169 224pts

11 Alffi_7 217pts

12 Sir Adrian Morley 205pts

13 Hicks is a God 203pts

14 CW8 197pts

15 Builth Wells Wire 193pts

16 Moving Forward 192pts

17 karetaker 190pts

18 marshman777, Walter Wizard 187pts

19 Longbarn Wire 178pts

20 MikeyWire 169pts

21 Vespid Wire 156pts

22 eddieH 151pts

23 Barbed Wire 150pts

24 Wires 71 146pts

25 rubber duckie 143pts

26 kirtonLyndseywolf 116pts

27 Mr Snoodle 85pts

28 King Ross 11 60pts

29 Fourpointtry 55pts

30 Fatbelly 39pts

31 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts

32 Lebron James22pts

33 Gazwire 19pts

34 Wire-Flyer 16pts

35 weav wire 14pts

36 Paul2812 12pts

37 Wire in Ashton 10pts

38 Refnom95 8pts

39 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts

40 theadore, Norman Bates 4pts

41 silver-tail wolf 2pts