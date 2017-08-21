|
Another two points and that's all that can be said about this week's effort, apart from fair play to Halifax for having a go against a Wire team that was apparently "flat"
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium) 8,353: (8,103 - 8,503)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 8 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 22
e) Last try (any team, player not time: Savelio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
Catalans v Leigh Leigh by 24
Hull KR v London Hull KR by 5
Widnes v Featherstone Widnes by 48
Scousewire was this week's winner as he correctly backed Hiku to make a difference, so their 8 point haul gets bumped up to 18. The rest of us fared as follows,
18pts ScouseWire
6pts Longbarn Wire, Hatfield Town Wire, Walter Wizard, karetaker, Johnkendal, Rugby, Old Man John, Alffi_7, Uncle Rico, Builth Wells Wire, Vespid Wire, Sir Adrian Morley
5pts Moving Forward
4pts Wire Weaver, CW8, marshman777, Bobby Peru, Hicks is a God, AC Wire, eddieH, Norman Bates, kirtonLyndseywolf
2pts matt6169
Standings
1 Rugby 263pts
2 ScouseWire 256pts
3 Wire Weaver 244pts
4 Uncle Rico 238pts
5 Hatfield Town Wire 236pts
6 Old Man John 228pts
7 Bobby Peru 227pts
8 Gaz3376 224pts
9 AC Wire 225pts
10 matt6169 218pts
11 Johnkendal 215pts
12 Sir Adrian Morley 205pts
13 Hicks is a God 203pts
14 Alffi_7 199pts
15 Moving Forward 192pts
16 CW8 191pts
17 karetaker 190pts
18 marshman777, Builth Wells Wire 187pts
19 Walter Wizard 175pts
20 Longbarn Wire 172pts
21 MikeyWire 169pts
22 Vespid Wire 156pts
23 Barbed Wire 150pts
24 Wires 71 146pts
25 eddieH 145pts
26 rubber duckie 137pts
27 kirtonLyndseywolf 110pts
28 Mr Snoodle 85pts
29 King Ross 11 60pts
30 Fourpointtry 55pts
31 Fatbelly 39pts
32 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
33 Lebron James 22pts
34 Gazwire 19pts
35 weav wire 14pts
36 Paul2812 12pts
37 Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer 10pts
38 Refnom95 8pts
39 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
40 theadore Norman Bates 4pts
41 silver-tail wolf 2pts
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:57 pm
Hi UR. HKR won by 5 not London. although the scoring looks right
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:10 am
Wire Weaver wrote:
Hi UR. HKR won by 5 not London. although the scoring looks right
Cheers WW I've no idea where that came from, hopefully it's not a premonition of their next result.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:50 am
Not sour grapes because we weren't there but the Final wasn't all that in my opinion apart from giving me an opportunity to curtail my gardening duties for the day
a) Crowd (Wembley Stadium, that there London, Capacity 90,000 (margin 1,000 either way)): 68,525 (67,525- 69,525)
b) Score and Winning team: Hull FC 18 v 14 Wigan
c) First try (any team, player not time): Bateman
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks combined 4
A mixed bag of a game and a mix bag of results but at the end of the day Rugby was the winner!! A big 24 points with a bonus 10 for predicting the correct scoreline. The rest of us fared as follows,
34pts Rugby
18pts Alffi_7, Johnkendal
12pts ScouseWire, Uncle Rico, Walter Wizard
6pts matt6169, Old Man John, Longbarn Wire, Wire-Flyer, kirtonLyndseywolf, CW8, eddieH, rubber duckie,
AC Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Hatfield Town Wire
0pts Sir Adrian Morley, Wire Weaver, karetaker, Moving Forward, Vespid Wire, Gaz3376, Hicks is a God
Standings
1 Rugby 297pts
2 ScouseWire 268pts
3 Uncle Rico 250pts
4 Wire Weaver 244pts
5 Hatfield Town Wire 242pts
6 Old Man John 234pts
7 Johnkendal 233pts
8 AC Wire 231pts
9 Bobby Peru 227pts
10 Gaz3376, matt6169 224pts
11 Alffi_7 217pts
12 Sir Adrian Morley 205pts
13 Hicks is a God 203pts
14 CW8 197pts
15 Builth Wells Wire 193pts
16 Moving Forward 192pts
17 karetaker 190pts
18 marshman777, Walter Wizard 187pts
19 Longbarn Wire 178pts
20 MikeyWire 169pts
21 Vespid Wire 156pts
22 eddieH 151pts
23 Barbed Wire 150pts
24 Wires 71 146pts
25 rubber duckie 143pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 116pts
27 Mr Snoodle 85pts
28 King Ross 11 60pts
29 Fourpointtry 55pts
30 Fatbelly 39pts
31 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
32 Lebron James22pts
33 Gazwire 19pts
34 Wire-Flyer 16pts
35 weav wire 14pts
36 Paul2812 12pts
37 Wire in Ashton 10pts
38 Refnom95 8pts
39 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
40 theadore, Norman Bates 4pts
41 silver-tail wolf 2pts
Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:13 pm
A close shave amongst other things!!
a) Crowd, Trailfinders Sports Ground Capacity 3,020; 1,476, (1,226-1,726)
b) Score and Winning team: London 38 v 40 Warrington
c) First try (any team, player not time): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 3
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Dixon
f) Kicks over the sticks combined 11
Well that week off, travelling on the wrong day to a rubber pitch meant another week better off in Room 101 for the Wire....Unless your name is CW8 who managed to come top of our prediction pile with 14 points that comes with a bonus 10 as per. The rest of us fared as follows,
24pts CW8
12pts Johnkendal, Hicks is a God
9pts Gaz3376, Rugby
8pts matt6169, Old Man John, Walter Wizard
7pts Uncle Rico
6pts Wire Weaver, Sir Adrian Morley, Hatfield Town Wire, Builth Wells Wire, AC Wire
5pts karetaker, eddieH
4pts ScouseWire, kirtonLyndseywolf, Moving Forward, Bobby Peru
3pts Longbarn Wire
Standings
1 Rugby 306pts
2 ScouseWire 272pts
3 Uncle Rico 257pts
4 Wire Weaver 250pts
5 Hatfield Town Wire 248pts
6 Johnkendal 245pts
7 Old Man John 242pts
8 AC Wire 237pts
9 Gaz3376 233pts
10 matt6169 232pts
11 Bobby Peru 231pts
12 CW8 221pts
13 Alffi_7 217pts
14 Hicks is a God 215pts
15 Sir Adrian Morley 211pts
16 Builth Wells Wire 199pts
17 Moving Forward 196pts
18 karetaker, Walter Wizard 195pts
19 marshman777 187pts
20 Longbarn Wire 181pts
21 MikeyWire 169pts
22 Vespid Wire, eddieH 156pts
23 Barbed Wire 150pts
24 Wires 71 146pts
25 rubber duckie 143pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 120pts
27 Mr Snoodle 85pts
28 King Ross 11 60pts
29 Fourpointtry 55pts
30 Fatbelly 39pts
31 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
32 Lebron James22pts
33 Gazwire 19pts
34 Wire-Flyer 16pts
35 weav wire 14pts
36 Paul2812 12pts
37 Wire in Ashton 10pts
38 Refnom95 8pts
39 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
40 theadore, Norman Bates 4pts
41 silver-tail wolf 2pts
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:48 pm
I don't know about you, but, I can hardly contain the excitement, although the alternative nail-biting MPG is gratefully avoided
a) Crowd, Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 15,200; 9,787, (9,537-10,037)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 30 Leigh
c) First try (any team, player not time): Russell
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hill
f) Kicks over the sticks combined 9
This week's winner and not for the first time looking at the table, is Rugby who scored a decent 14 points so they stretch their lead at the top with an additional 10 points (plain greed IMO). The rest of us fared as follows
24pts Rugby
10pts Hicks is a God
8pts karetaker, kirtonLyndseywolf, Longbarn Wire, Alffi_7, Walter Wizard
6pts AC Wire
5pts Johnkendal, Scousewire, Uncle Rico
4pts Old Man John, Wire Weaver, Sir Adrian Morley, Hatfield Town Wire, Builth Wells Wire, eddieH, Moving Forward, Bobby Peru
3pts matt6169, CW8
Standings
1 Rugby 330pts
2 ScouseWire 277pts
3 Uncle Rico 262pts
4 Wire Weaver 254pts
5 Hatfield Town Wire 252pts
6 Johnkendal 250pts
7 Old Man John 246pts
8 AC Wire 243pts
9 matt6169, Bobby Peru 235pts
10 Gaz3376 233pts
11 Alffi_7, Hicks is a God 225pts
12 CW8 224pts
13 Sir Adrian Morley 215pts
14 Builth Wells Wire, karetaker, Walter Wizard 203pts
15 Moving Forward 200pts
16 Longbarn Wire 188pts
17 marshman777 187pts
18 MikeyWire 169pts
19 eddieH 160pts
20 Vespid Wire 156pts
21 Barbed Wire 150pts
22 Wires 71 146pts
23 rubber duckie 143pts
24 kirtonLyndseywolf 128pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 King Ross 11 60pts
27 Fourpointtry 55pts
28 Fatbelly 39pts
29 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
30 Lebron James22pts
31 Gazwire 19pts
32 Wire-Flyer 16pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
38 theadore, Norman Bates 4pts
39 silver-tail wolf 2pts
