Another two points and that's all that can be said about this week's effort, apart from fair play to Halifax for having a go against a Wire team that was apparently "flat"



a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium) 8,353: (8,103 - 8,503)

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 8 Halifax

c) First try (Wire player): Hiku

d) Time of first try: 22

e) Last try (any team, player not time: Savelio

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5



Catalans v Leigh Leigh by 24

Hull KR v London London by 5

Widnes v Featherstone Widnes by 48



Scousewire was this week's winner as he correctly backed Hiku to make a difference, so their 8 point haul gets bumped up to 18. The rest of us fared as follows,



18pts ScouseWire

6pts Longbarn Wire, Hatfield Town Wire, Walter Wizard, karetaker, Johnkendal, Rugby, Old Man John, Alffi_7, Uncle Rico, Builth Wells Wire, Vespid Wire, Sir Adrian Morley

5pts Moving Forward

4pts Wire Weaver, CW8, marshman777, Bobby Peru, Hicks is a God, AC Wire, eddieH, Norman Bates, kirtonLyndseywolf

2pts matt6169





Standings



1 Rugby 263pts

2 ScouseWire 256pts

3 Wire Weaver 244pts

4 Uncle Rico 238pts

5 Hatfield Town Wire 236pts

6 Old Man John 228pts

7 Bobby Peru 227pts

8 Gaz3376 224pts

9 AC Wire 225pts

10 matt6169 218pts

11 Johnkendal 215pts

12 Sir Adrian Morley 205pts

13 Hicks is a God 203pts

14 Alffi_7 199pts

15 Moving Forward 192pts

16 CW8 191pts

17 karetaker 190pts

18 marshman777, Builth Wells Wire 187pts

19 Walter Wizard 175pts

20 Longbarn Wire 172pts

21 MikeyWire 169pts

22 Vespid Wire 156pts

23 Barbed Wire 150pts

24 Wires 71 146pts

25 eddieH 145pts

26 rubber duckie 137pts

27 kirtonLyndseywolf 110pts

28 Mr Snoodle 85pts

29 King Ross 11 60pts

30 Fourpointtry 55pts

31 Fatbelly 39pts

32 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts

33 Lebron James 22pts

34 Gazwire 19pts

35 weav wire 14pts

36 Paul2812 12pts

37 Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer 10pts

38 Refnom95 8pts

39 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts

40 theadore Norman Bates 4pts

41 silver-tail wolf 2pts