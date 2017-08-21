WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:27 pm
Another two points and that's all that can be said about this week's effort, apart from fair play to Halifax for having a go against a Wire team that was apparently "flat"

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium) 8,353: (8,103 - 8,503)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 8 Halifax
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 22
e) Last try (any team, player not time: Savelio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

Catalans v Leigh Leigh by 24
Hull KR v London London by 5
Widnes v Featherstone Widnes by 48

Scousewire was this week's winner as he correctly backed Hiku to make a difference, so their 8 point haul gets bumped up to 18. The rest of us fared as follows,

18pts ScouseWire
6pts Longbarn Wire, Hatfield Town Wire, Walter Wizard, karetaker, Johnkendal, Rugby, Old Man John, Alffi_7, Uncle Rico, Builth Wells Wire, Vespid Wire, Sir Adrian Morley
5pts Moving Forward
4pts Wire Weaver, CW8, marshman777, Bobby Peru, Hicks is a God, AC Wire, eddieH, Norman Bates, kirtonLyndseywolf
2pts matt6169


Standings

1 Rugby 263pts
2 ScouseWire 256pts
3 Wire Weaver 244pts
4 Uncle Rico 238pts
5 Hatfield Town Wire 236pts
6 Old Man John 228pts
7 Bobby Peru 227pts
8 Gaz3376 224pts
9 AC Wire 225pts
10 matt6169 218pts
11 Johnkendal 215pts
12 Sir Adrian Morley 205pts
13 Hicks is a God 203pts
14 Alffi_7 199pts
15 Moving Forward 192pts
16 CW8 191pts
17 karetaker 190pts
18 marshman777, Builth Wells Wire 187pts
19 Walter Wizard 175pts
20 Longbarn Wire 172pts
21 MikeyWire 169pts
22 Vespid Wire 156pts
23 Barbed Wire 150pts
24 Wires 71 146pts
25 eddieH 145pts
26 rubber duckie 137pts
27 kirtonLyndseywolf 110pts
28 Mr Snoodle 85pts
29 King Ross 11 60pts
30 Fourpointtry 55pts
31 Fatbelly 39pts
32 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
33 Lebron James 22pts
34 Gazwire 19pts
35 weav wire 14pts
36 Paul2812 12pts
37 Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer 10pts
38 Refnom95 8pts
39 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
40 theadore Norman Bates 4pts
41 silver-tail wolf 2pts
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:57 pm
Hi UR. HKR won by 5 not London. although the scoring looks right :)
