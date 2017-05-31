|
We are nothing if not consistent at the moment
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 10,684): (10,434 - 10,934)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 38 Salford
c) First try (Wire player): Dwyer
d) Time of first try: 15
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brinning
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leeds Widnes by 8
Wigan v Wakefield Wakefield by 12
Leigh v Castleford Castleford by 38
Catalans v Hull FC Catalans by 5
Not many points required to be top of our prediction pops this week a measly 6 was the most that anyone managed an additional 10 bonus points going to the totals of Gaz3376, Wire Weaver and AC Wire
The rest of us fared as follows,
16pts Gaz3376, Wire Weaver, AC Wire
5pts Vespid Wire
4pts Bobby Peru, Johnkendal, MikeyWire, karetaker, Sir Adrian Morley, Wires 71, ScouseWire,
rubber duckie, Moving Forward
3pts CW8, Old Man John, matt6169, Walter Wizard, Hatfield Town Wire, kirtonLyndseywolf
2pts Barbed Wire, Uncle Rico
1pt Rugby Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, Hicks is a God
Standings
1 Rugby 178pts
2 Gaz3376 164pts
3 Wire Weaver 160pts
4 matt6169 152pts
5 Old Man John 150pts
6 Johnkendal 144pts
7 Hatfield Town wire, ScouseWire 143pts
8 Bobby Peru 134pts
9 Sir Adrian morley 133pts
10 Alffi_7, Barbed Wire 132pts
11 AC Wire 127pts
12 marshman777 123pts
13 Uncle Rico, karetaker 120pts
14 Moving Forward 115pts
15 Hicks is a God 114pts
16 MikeyWire, CW8 112pts
17 Builth Wells Wire 111pts
18 eddieH 110pts
20 Longbarn Wire 108pts
21 rubber duckie 106pts
22 Walter Wizard 97pts
23 Wires71 96pts
24 Vespid Wire 86pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
27 King Ross 11 60pts
28 Fourpointtry 55pts
29 Fatbelly 39pts
30 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
31 Lebron James 22pts
32 Gazwire 19pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius 5pts
38 theadore 4pts
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:45 am
On a positive note if Wires 71 would have offered his sidecar I could have been his Gromit.....A Close Shave indeed unlike the result GRRRR!!!
a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium 5,362: (5,112 - 5,632)
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 44 v 4 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Murphy
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Leeds v Leigh Leeds by 8
Hull FC v Wigan Hull FC by 13
Salford v Wakefield Wakefield by 10
Widnes v Catalans Widnes by 20
Castleford v St Helens Castleford by 4
It doesn't seem that long ago that Prediction Matt picking us to lose was the exception rather the rule, which in itself must be reason enough for Moran to act the players and coach are making an absolute mockery of this competition?
This week's winners are Bobby Peru (oh hello again) and Hicks is a God (don't ya wish your winger was just like me) who both managed 14 points so collect the obligatory additional 10 bonus points
The rest of us fared as follows,
24pts Bobby Peru, Hicks is a God
12pts matt6169, AC Wire, Builth Wells Wire
11pts rubber duckie, Vespid Wire, Hatfield Town Wire
10pts Gaz3376
8pts Wire Weaver
7pts Walter Wizard, MikeyWire, Uncle Rico
6pts Johnkendal, ScouseWire, Moving Forward
5pts Sir Adrian Morley, CW8, Old Man John, Barbed Wire, Alffi_7, marshman 777, Moving On
4pts Wire71, Rugby
2pts karetaker
Standings
1 Rugby 182pts
2 Gaz3376 174pts
3 Wire Weaver 168pts
4 matt6169 164pts
5 Bobby Peru 158pts
6 Old Man John 155pts
7 Hatfield Town Wire 154pts
8 Johnkendal 150pts
9 ScouseWire 149pts
10 AC Wire 139pts
11 Sir Adrian Morley, Hicks is a God 138pts
12 Alffi_7, Barbed Wire 137pts
13 marshman777 128pts
14 Uncle Rico 127pts
15 Builth Wells Wire 123pts
16 karetaker 122pts
17 Moving Forward 121pts
18 MikeyWire 119pts
19 rubber duckie, CW8 117pts
20 eddieH 110pts
21 Longbarn Wire 108pts
22 Walter Wizard 104pts
23 Wires71 100pts
24 Vespid Wire 97pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
27 King Ross 11 60pts
28 Fourpointtry 55pts
29 Fatbelly 39pts
30 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
31 Lebron James 22pts
32 Gazwire 19pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
38 theadore 4pts
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:28 am
It doesn't seem that long ago that Prediction Matt picking us to lose was the exception rather the rule, which in itself must be reason enough for Moran to act the players and coach are making an absolute mockery of this competition?
Sorry, me being near the top really is a sign of the times at Warrington. I would try an new superstition and bet on us winning, but I really want that Two Weeks in Barbados you have put up for the winner this year
Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:19 am
Now the Peru!! (I should replace Agar, can't do any worse)
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:57 pm
"This week's winners are Bobby Peru (oh hello again) and Hicks is a God (don't ya wish your winger was just like me) who both managed 14 points so collect the obligatory additional 10 bonus points"
Uncle Rico, I'm sat here in rainy Chesterfield crying onto my chip cob(I've told them it's a Chip Barm but they won't listen!) thinking for the Hicks,King,Monnas days...if only...if only
Last edited by Hicks Is A God
on Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:58 pm, edited 2 times in total.
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:08 pm
I miss Roy
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:02 pm
Following Corbyn's lead it wasn't as bad as many predicted, but, it really isn't good enough and we seem destined for middle eight chaos unless one of Wigan, Saints or Huddersfield find their inner Theresa May
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle 8,577: (8,327 - 8,827)
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 36 v 16 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 2
e) Last try (any team, player not time: Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Leigh v Wigan Leigh by 16
Salford v Hull FC Hull FC by 24
St Helens v Widnes St Helens by 16
Catalans v Huddersfield Huddersfield by 44
Wakefield v Leeds Leeds by 2
This week's hung parliament for top spot was formed by AC Wire and yours truly, Uncle Rico who's 'swing-ometers' swung by 15 attracting 10 additional 'seats'. Thankfully no one lost their deposits this week and you all polled as follows,
25pts AC Wire, Uncle Rico
14pts Vespid Wire
10pts Wire Weaver, MikeyWire, Rugby
9pts karetaker, CW8, Bobby Peru, Builth Wells Wire
8pts Johnkendal, ScouseWire
7pts wire-flyer, Hicks is a God, Hatfield Town Wire
5pts Moving Forward, Old Man John, Sir Adrian Morley, Barbed Wire
4pts matt6169, rubber duckie
3pts Wires71, Walter Wizard
Standings
1 Rugby 192pts
2 Wire Weaver 178pts
3 Gaz3376 174pts
4 matt6169 168pts
5 Bobby Peru 167pts
6 AC Wire 164pts
7 Hatfield Town Wire 161pts
8 Old Man John 160pts
9 Johnkendal 158pts
10 ScouseWire 157pts
11 Uncle Rico 152pts
12 Hicks is a God 145pts
13 Sir Adrian Morley 143pts
14 Barbed Wire 142pts
15 Alffi_7 137pts
16 Builth Wells Wire 132pts
17 karetaker 131pts
18 marshman777 128pts
19 MikeyWire 129pts
20 Moving Forward 126pts
21 CW8 124pts
22 rubber duckie 121pts
23 Vespid Wire 111pts
24 eddieH 110pts
25 Longbarn Wire 108pts
26 Walter Wizard 107pts
27 Wires71 103pts
28 Mr Snoodle 85pts
29 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
30 King Ross 11 60pts
31 Fourpointtry 55pts
32 Fatbelly 39pts
33 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
34 Lebron James 22pts
35 Gazwire 19pts
36 weav wire 14pts
37 Paul2812 12pts
38 Wire in Ashton 10pts
39 Refnom95 8pts
40 wire-flyer 7pts
41 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
42 theadore 4pts
Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:09 pm
As Queen Victoria often remarked "Close but no cigar"
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium 15,200: 7,304 (7,054 - 7,554)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 27 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 11
e) Last try (any team, player not time: Gidley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 11
Salford v Wakefield Salford by 24
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 58
Hull FC v Castleford Hull FC by 8
Huddersfield v St Helens Huddersfield by 8
In the most aptness of aptness names this week's prediction climber is Moving Forward who picked up a rather handy ten points plus the obligatory bonus ten. The rest of of us fared as follows
20pts Moving Forward
9pts Rugby
8pts Barbed Wire, Uncle Rico
7pts Wires 71
6pts Old Man John, Johnkendal, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, Allfi_7
5pts AC Wire, Vespid Wire, Sir Adrian Morley
4pts ScouseWire, Wire Weaver, matt6169, CW8, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, Walter Wizard
3pts karetaker, MikeyWire, wire-flyer, Bobby Peru
2pts Builth Wells Wire, Silver-tail Wolf
1pt Hicks is a God
Standings
1 Rugby 201pts
2 Wire Weaver 182pts
3 Gaz3376 180pts
4 matt6169 172pts
5 Bobby Peru 170pts
6 AC Wire 169pts
7 Hatfield Town Wire 167pts
8 Old Man John 166pts
9 Johnkendal 164pts
10 ScouseWire 161pts
11 Uncle Rico 160pts
12 Barbed Wire 150pts
13 Sir Adrian Morley 149pts
14 Hicks is a God, Moving Forward 146pts
15 Alffi_7 143pts
16 Builth Wells Wire, karetaker 134pts
17 marshman777, MikeyWire 132pts
18 CW8 128pts
19 rubber duckie 121pts
20 Vespid Wire 116pts
21 Lonbarn Wire 114pts
22 Walter Wizard 111pts
23 eddieH Wires 71 110pts
24 Mr Snoodle 85pts
25 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
26 King Ross 11 60pts
27 Fourpointtry 55pts
28 Fatbelly 39pts
29 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
30 Lebron James 22pts
31 Gazwire 19pts
32 weav wire 14pts
33 Paul2812 12pts
34 Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer 10pts
35 Refnom95 8pts
36 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
37 theadore 4pts
38 Silver-Tail Wolf 2pts
Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:00 pm
Think I'll concede my title .
|
