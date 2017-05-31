WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Wed May 31, 2017 9:07 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2962
Location: Stuck in 1982
We are nothing if not consistent at the moment

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 10,684): (10,434 - 10,934)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 38 Salford
c) First try (Wire player): Dwyer
d) Time of first try: 15
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brinning
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leeds Widnes by 8
Wigan v Wakefield Wakefield by 12
Leigh v Castleford Castleford by 38
Catalans v Hull FC Catalans by 5

Not many points required to be top of our prediction pops this week a measly 6 was the most that anyone managed an additional 10 bonus points going to the totals of Gaz3376, Wire Weaver and AC Wire

The rest of us fared as follows,

16pts Gaz3376, Wire Weaver, AC Wire
5pts Vespid Wire
4pts Bobby Peru, Johnkendal, MikeyWire, karetaker, Sir Adrian Morley, Wires 71, ScouseWire,
rubber duckie, Moving Forward
3pts CW8, Old Man John, matt6169, Walter Wizard, Hatfield Town Wire, kirtonLyndseywolf
2pts Barbed Wire, Uncle Rico
1pt Rugby Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, Hicks is a God

Standings

1 Rugby 178pts
2 Gaz3376 164pts
3 Wire Weaver 160pts
4 matt6169 152pts
5 Old Man John 150pts
6 Johnkendal 144pts
7 Hatfield Town wire, ScouseWire 143pts
8 Bobby Peru 134pts
9 Sir Adrian morley 133pts
10 Alffi_7, Barbed Wire 132pts
11 AC Wire 127pts
12 marshman777 123pts
13 Uncle Rico, karetaker 120pts
14 Moving Forward 115pts
15 Hicks is a God 114pts
16 MikeyWire, CW8 112pts
17 Builth Wells Wire 111pts
18 eddieH 110pts
20 Longbarn Wire 108pts
21 rubber duckie 106pts
22 Walter Wizard 97pts
23 Wires71 96pts
24 Vespid Wire 86pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
27 King Ross 11 60pts
28 Fourpointtry 55pts
29 Fatbelly 39pts
30 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
31 Lebron James 22pts
32 Gazwire 19pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius 5pts
38 theadore 4pts

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:45 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2962
Location: Stuck in 1982
On a positive note if Wires 71 would have offered his sidecar I could have been his Gromit.....A Close Shave indeed unlike the result GRRRR!!!

a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium 5,362: (5,112 - 5,632)
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 44 v 4 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Murphy
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Leeds v Leigh Leeds by 8
Hull FC v Wigan Hull FC by 13
Salford v Wakefield Wakefield by 10
Widnes v Catalans Widnes by 20
Castleford v St Helens Castleford by 4


It doesn't seem that long ago that Prediction Matt picking us to lose was the exception rather the rule, which in itself must be reason enough for Moran to act the players and coach are making an absolute mockery of this competition?

This week's winners are Bobby Peru (oh hello again) and Hicks is a God (don't ya wish your winger was just like me) who both managed 14 points so collect the obligatory additional 10 bonus points

The rest of us fared as follows,

24pts Bobby Peru, Hicks is a God
12pts matt6169, AC Wire, Builth Wells Wire
11pts rubber duckie, Vespid Wire, Hatfield Town Wire
10pts Gaz3376
8pts Wire Weaver
7pts Walter Wizard, MikeyWire, Uncle Rico
6pts Johnkendal, ScouseWire, Moving Forward
5pts Sir Adrian Morley, CW8, Old Man John, Barbed Wire, Alffi_7, marshman 777, Moving On
4pts Wire71, Rugby
2pts karetaker

Standings

1 Rugby 182pts
2 Gaz3376 174pts
3 Wire Weaver 168pts
4 matt6169 164pts
5 Bobby Peru 158pts
6 Old Man John 155pts
7 Hatfield Town Wire 154pts
8 Johnkendal 150pts
9 ScouseWire 149pts
10 AC Wire 139pts
11 Sir Adrian Morley, Hicks is a God 138pts
12 Alffi_7, Barbed Wire 137pts
13 marshman777 128pts
14 Uncle Rico 127pts
15 Builth Wells Wire 123pts
16 karetaker 122pts
17 Moving Forward 121pts
18 MikeyWire 119pts
19 rubber duckie, CW8 117pts
20 eddieH 110pts
21 Longbarn Wire 108pts
22 Walter Wizard 104pts
23 Wires71 100pts
24 Vespid Wire 97pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
27 King Ross 11 60pts
28 Fourpointtry 55pts
29 Fatbelly 39pts
30 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
31 Lebron James 22pts
32 Gazwire 19pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius, Moving On 5pts
38 theadore 4pts

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:28 am
matt6169
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 790
Location: Warrington
It doesn't seem that long ago that Prediction Matt picking us to lose was the exception rather the rule, which in itself must be reason enough for Moran to act the players and coach are making an absolute mockery of this competition?


Sorry, me being near the top really is a sign of the times at Warrington. I would try an new superstition and bet on us winning, but I really want that Two Weeks in Barbados you have put up for the winner this year :CLAP:
