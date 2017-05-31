We are nothing if not consistent at the moment
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 10,684): (10,434 - 10,934)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 38 Salford
c) First try (Wire player): Dwyer
d) Time of first try: 15
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brinning
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leeds Widnes by 8
Wigan v Wakefield Wakefield by 12
Leigh v Castleford Castleford by 38
Catalans v Hull FC Catalans by 5
Not many points required to be top of our prediction pops this week a measly 6 was the most that anyone managed an additional 10 bonus points going to the totals of Gaz3376, Wire Weaver and AC Wire
The rest of us fared as follows,
16pts Gaz3376, Wire Weaver, AC Wire
5pts Vespid Wire
4pts Bobby Peru, Johnkendal, MikeyWire, karetaker, Sir Adrian Morley, Wires 71, ScouseWire,
rubber duckie, Moving Forward
3pts CW8, Old Man John, matt6169, Walter Wizard, Hatfield Town Wire, kirtonLyndseywolf
2pts Barbed Wire, Uncle Rico
1pt Rugby Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, Hicks is a God
Standings
1 Rugby 178pts
2 Gaz3376 164pts
3 Wire Weaver 160pts
4 matt6169 152pts
5 Old Man John 150pts
6 Johnkendal 144pts
7 Hatfield Town wire, ScouseWire 143pts
8 Bobby Peru 134pts
9 Sir Adrian morley 133pts
10 Alffi_7, Barbed Wire 132pts
11 AC Wire 127pts
12 marshman777 123pts
13 Uncle Rico, karetaker 120pts
14 Moving Forward 115pts
15 Hicks is a God 114pts
16 MikeyWire, CW8 112pts
17 Builth Wells Wire 111pts
18 eddieH 110pts
20 Longbarn Wire 108pts
21 rubber duckie 106pts
22 Walter Wizard 97pts
23 Wires71 96pts
24 Vespid Wire 86pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
27 King Ross 11 60pts
28 Fourpointtry 55pts
29 Fatbelly 39pts
30 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
31 Lebron James 22pts
32 Gazwire 19pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius 5pts
38 theadore 4pts
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 10,684): (10,434 - 10,934)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 38 Salford
c) First try (Wire player): Dwyer
d) Time of first try: 15
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brinning
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leeds Widnes by 8
Wigan v Wakefield Wakefield by 12
Leigh v Castleford Castleford by 38
Catalans v Hull FC Catalans by 5
Not many points required to be top of our prediction pops this week a measly 6 was the most that anyone managed an additional 10 bonus points going to the totals of Gaz3376, Wire Weaver and AC Wire
The rest of us fared as follows,
16pts Gaz3376, Wire Weaver, AC Wire
5pts Vespid Wire
4pts Bobby Peru, Johnkendal, MikeyWire, karetaker, Sir Adrian Morley, Wires 71, ScouseWire,
rubber duckie, Moving Forward
3pts CW8, Old Man John, matt6169, Walter Wizard, Hatfield Town Wire, kirtonLyndseywolf
2pts Barbed Wire, Uncle Rico
1pt Rugby Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, Hicks is a God
Standings
1 Rugby 178pts
2 Gaz3376 164pts
3 Wire Weaver 160pts
4 matt6169 152pts
5 Old Man John 150pts
6 Johnkendal 144pts
7 Hatfield Town wire, ScouseWire 143pts
8 Bobby Peru 134pts
9 Sir Adrian morley 133pts
10 Alffi_7, Barbed Wire 132pts
11 AC Wire 127pts
12 marshman777 123pts
13 Uncle Rico, karetaker 120pts
14 Moving Forward 115pts
15 Hicks is a God 114pts
16 MikeyWire, CW8 112pts
17 Builth Wells Wire 111pts
18 eddieH 110pts
20 Longbarn Wire 108pts
21 rubber duckie 106pts
22 Walter Wizard 97pts
23 Wires71 96pts
24 Vespid Wire 86pts
25 Mr Snoodle 85pts
26 kirtonLyndseywolf 83pts
27 King Ross 11 60pts
28 Fourpointtry 55pts
29 Fatbelly 39pts
30 fez1, Warrington Wolf 37pts
31 Lebron James 22pts
32 Gazwire 19pts
33 weav wire 14pts
34 Paul2812 12pts
35 Wire in Ashton 10pts
36 Refnom95 8pts
37 Thelonius 5pts
38 theadore 4pts