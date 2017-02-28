|
You know things arnt going Warrington's way whan Matt does great.
I have scored more points this season that in my previous 3 !!!
But you're right - me near the top means we're at the bottom
Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:47 pm
250 each side of your guess....I guess
Correct RD the 500 either side only applies to big games finals and semis
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:02 pm
A bit like TS, Uncle Rico was feeling the Wire Yed Prediction Competition pressure this week as the Salford Club seem to have a problem publishing their crowd figures. Any help would be appreciated by PM but until then I have used Barbed Wire's Salford twitter figure, neither of us profited from the Salford Twits I will update when a more usual source is confirmed.
Here are the results and standings from Week 4 v Salford if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean'
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium Capacity 12,000): 5,428* (5,178 - 5,678)*
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 24 - 10 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Patton
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): S'au
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 56
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Thursday) Hull FC by 44
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 4
Wigan v Leigh (Friday) Wigan by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Draw
This week's top score is a 11 points earned by Rugby with a late incomplete entry so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us fared as follows,
21pts Rugby
10pts MikeyWire, Wires 71
9pts Barbed Wire, Hicks is a God, Uncle Rico
8pts karetaker
7pts Sir Adrian Morley, Scousewire, Alffi_7, Fatbelly, Old Man John
6pts Wire Weaver
5pts KingRoss11, kirtonLyndseywolf, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie, Fourpointtry
4pts Matt6169, LOngbarnWire, Builth Wells Wire,
3pts eddieH, Bobby Peru, AC Wire, Johnkendal, Gazwire, Warrington Wolf
2pts Vespid Wire, CW8, marshman 777
1pt Moving Forward, Walter Wizard,
Standings
1 Hatfield Town Wire 40pts
2 fez1, matt6169 36pts
3 ScouseWire 35pts
4 Barbed Wire 34pts
5 Rugby 32pts
6 Sir Adrian Morley 30pts
7 Vespid Wire 29pts
8 Alffi_7 28pts
9 MikeyWire 27pts
10 Uncle Rico, rubber duckie 26pts
11 Johnkendal, Moving Forward 25pts
12 karetaker, Bobby Peru 24pts
13 Hicks is a God, Fatbelly, Old Man John, Wire Weaver 23pts
14 Fourpointtry 22pts
15 Warrington Wolf 21pts
16 Builth Wells Wire 20pts
17 KingRoss11, LOngbarn Wire, AC Wire, Gazwire 19pts
18 Wires71, Gaz3376 18pts
19 marshman 777 16pts
20 kirtonLyndseywolf 15pts
21 eddieH, CW8, Walter Wizard 13pts
22 Paul2812, Mr Snoodle 12pts
23 Lebron James 9pts
24 Refnom95 8pts
25 Thelonius, Wire in Ashton 5pts
26 theadore 4pts
Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:43 pm
Thanks Uncle Rico - I totally take back my comment in the "Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions" thread!!!!
Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:06 pm
Thanks Uncle Rico - I totally take back my comment in the "Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions" thread!!!!
No worries Matt I took it in the spirit that it was (hopefully) intended. BTW if you predicting us to get beat every week is mean't to bring the team luck then it's not paying off this season
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:21 pm
Wigan were the visitors and once again our favourites unfortunately came up short on the pitch
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 15,200): 11,250 (11,000 - 11,500)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v 38 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull FC v St Helens (Friday) Hull FC by 10
Leeds v Catalans (Friday) Leeds by 36
Leigh v Huddersfield (Friday) Leigh by 30
Wakefield v Salford (Sunday) Wakefield by 2
Widnes v Castleford (Sunday) Castleford by 34
In a repeat of last week but twice as impressive, this week's top score is a 22 points earned by our very own mystic meg, Rugby a front runner in last year's comp.
The rest of us fared as follows,
32pts Rugby
12pts matt6169, Gaz3376
11pts Lebron James, karetaker, eddieH
9pts Sir Adrian Morley, Hatfield Town Wire, Vespid Wire, CW8
8pts Johnkendal, AC Wire, Moving Forward, Builth Wells Wire, rubber duckie
7pts Old Man John, kirtonLyndseywolf, Fourpointtry
6pts LOngbarn Wire, Scousewire, Warrington Wolf, MikeyWire, Bobby Peru, Hicks is a God
5pts KingRoss11, Wire Weaver, Uncle Rico
4pts Wires 71, Barbed Wire, Mr Snoodle, Alffi_7, Fatbelly,
3pts Walter Wizard,
Standings
1 Rugby 64pts
2 Hatfield Town Wire 49pts
3 matt6169 48pts
4 Scousewire 41pts
5 Sir Adrian Morley 39pts
6 Vespid Wire, Barbed Wire 38pts
7 fez1 36pts
8 karetaker 35pts
9 rubber duckie 34pts
10 Johnkendal, Moving Forward, MikeyWire 33pts
11 Alffi_7 32pts
12 Uncle Rico 31pts
13 Gaz3376, Old Man John, Bobby Peru 30pts
14 Fourpointtry, Hicks is a God 29pts
15 Builth Wells Wire, Wire Weaver 28pts
16 AC Wire, Warrington Wolf, Fatbelly 27pts
17 LOngbarn Wire 25pts
18 eddieH, KingRoss11 24pts
19 CW8, kirtonLyndseywolf, Wires 71 22pts
20 Lebron James 20pts
21 Gazwire 19pts
22 marshman 777, Mr Snoodle, Walter Wizard 16pts
23 Walter Wizard 13pts
24 Paul2812 12pts
25 Refnom95 8pts
26 Thelonius, Wire in Ashton 5pts
27 theadore 4pts
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:21 pm
No worries Matt I took it in the spirit that it was (hopefully) intended. BTW if you predicting us to get beat every week is mean't to bring the team luck then it's not paying off this season
It's got me near the top of your league though!!! My Mrs did make me throw my lucky undies away though - I blame that!
Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:13 pm
It seems that we are equally as good on our travels as we are at home as once again our favourites came up short on the pitch. at least it was a pleasantly warm evening and the car park emptied very quickly
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Stadium Capacity 12,)00): 7,011 (6,761 - 7,261)
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 22 v 8 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Hull FC v Widnes (Friday) Hull FC by 20
Leeds v Wakefield (Friday) Leeds by 24
Catalans v St Helens (Saturday) St Helens by 4
Salford v Castleford (Sunday) Salford by 1
Wigan v Huddersfield (Sunday) DRAW
This week's top score is a decent haul of 17 points earned by our very own Wire Weaver so he gains the obligatory additional 10 points. Honourable mentions to Johnkendal and Hatfield Town Wire who each weighed in with 16 points
The rest of us fared as follows,
27pts Wire Weaver
16pts Johnkendal, Hatfield Town Wire
11pts Gaz3376
10pts Barbed Wire, Moving Forward, Builth Wells Wire, rubber duckie, Uncle Rico
9pts Old Man John, Mr Snoodle, Fatbelly
8pts, MikeyWire, CW8, Walter Wizard
7pts Wires 71, eddieH
6pts Rugby, matt6169, Sir Adrian Morley, Vespid Wire, AC Wire, Fourpointtry, LOngbarn Wire, Warrington Wolf, Bobby Peru, Alffi_7, marshman777
5pts Wire in Ashton
4pts karetaker
3pts Scousewire
2pts KingRoss11, Hicks is a God
1pt Fez1
Standings
1 Rugby 70pts
2 Hatfield Town Wire 65pts
3 Wire Weaver 55pts
4 matt6169 54pts
5 Johnkendal 49pts
6 Barbed Wire 48pts
7 Sir Adrian Morley 45pts
8 rubber duckie, Scousewire, Vespid Wire 44pts
9 Moving Forward 43pts
10 Gaz3376, Uncle Rico, MikeyWire 41pts
11 Old Man John, karetaker 39pts
12 Builth Wells Wire, Alffi_7 38pts
13 fez1 37pts
14 Fatbelly, Bobby Peru 36pts
15 Fourpointtry 35pts
16 AC Wire, Warrington Wolf 33pts
17 eddieH, Hicks is a God, LOngbarn Wire 31pts
18 CW8 30pts
19 Wires71 29pts
20 KingRoss11 26pts
21 Mr Snoodle 25pts
22 Walter Wizard 24pts
23 kirtonLyndseywolf, marshman777 22pts
24 Lebron James 20pts
25 Gazwire 19pts
26 Paul2812 12pts
27 Wire in Ashton 10pts
28 Refnom95 8pts
29 Thelonius 5pts
30 theadore 4pts
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:37 pm
They say that consistency is the key, but, not in our case as it's getting repetitively dull on the pitch watching our lads come unstuck week after week GRRR!!!
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 11,598 (11,348 - 11,848)
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 31 v 6 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 30
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Walmsley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Friday) Wakefield by 4
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 16
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Salford by 36
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 2
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 7
Surprisingly, no one got the time of the first try, but, this week's top score is a decent haul of 14 points earned by Gaz3376 so he gains the obligatory additional 10 points.
The rest of us fared as follows,
24pts Gaz3376
12pts Builth Wells Wire
10pts Matt6169, eddieH
9pts Scousewire, CW8
8pts Mr Snoodle
7pts Old Man John, Barbed Wire, Walter Wizard, Alffi_7
6pts MikeyWire, Wire Weaver, LOngbarn Wire, Moving Forward, weav wire, karetaker, King Ross11, AC Wire, Hatfield Town Wire
5pts Sir Adrian Morley, Fourpointtry, wires71, Uncle Rico
4pts Warrington Wolf, marshman777m, Hicks is a God, Rugby, rubber duckie
3pts Johnkendal, Fatbelly, Bobby Peru
2pts Lebron James
Standings
1 Rugby 74pts
2 Hatfield Town Wire 71pts
3 Gaz3376 65pts
4 matt6169 64pts
5 Wire Weaver 61pts
6 Scousewire, Barbed Wire 53pts
7 Johnkendal 52pts
8 Builth Wells Wire, Sir Adrian Morley 50pts
9 Moving Forward 49pts
10 rubber duckie 48pts
11 MikeyWire 47pts
12 Old Man John, Uncle Rico 46pts
13 Alffi_7, karetaker 45pts
14 Vespid Wire 44pts
15 eddieH 41pts
16 Fourpointtry 40pts
17 CW8, AC Wire, Fatbelly, Bobby Peru 39pts
18 fez1, LOngbarn Wire, Warrington Wolf 37pts
19 Hicks is a God 35pts
20 Wires 71 34pts
21 Mr Snoodle 33pts
22 King Ross11 32pts
23 Walter Wizard 31pts
24 KingRoss11, marshman777 26pts
25 kirtonLyndseywolf Lebron James 22pts
26 Gazwire 19pts
27 Paul2812 12pts
28 Wire in Ashton 10pts
29 Refnom95 8pts
30 weav wire 6pts
31 Thelonius 5pts
32 theadore 4pts
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:47 pm
