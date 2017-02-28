WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:14 am
matt6169
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 763
Location: Warrington
rubber duckie wrote:
You know things arnt going Warrington's way whan Matt does great.

I have scored more points this season that in my previous 3 !!!

But you're right - me near the top means we're at the bottom :(

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:47 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2762
Location: Stuck in 1982
rubber duckie wrote:
250 each side of your guess....I guess


Correct RD the 500 either side only applies to big games finals and semis

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:02 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2762
Location: Stuck in 1982
A bit like TS, Uncle Rico was feeling the Wire Yed Prediction Competition pressure this week as the Salford Club seem to have a problem publishing their crowd figures. Any help would be appreciated by PM but until then I have used Barbed Wire's Salford twitter figure, neither of us profited from the Salford Twits I will update when a more usual source is confirmed.

Here are the results and standings from Week 4 v Salford if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean'

a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium Capacity 12,000): 5,428* (5,178 - 5,678)*
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 24 - 10 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Patton
d) Time of first try: 4
e) Last try (any team, player not time): S'au
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 56
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Thursday) Hull FC by 44
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 4
Wigan v Leigh (Friday) Wigan by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Draw

This week's top score is a 11 points earned by Rugby with a late incomplete entry so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us fared as follows,

21pts Rugby
10pts MikeyWire, Wires 71
9pts Barbed Wire, Hicks is a God, Uncle Rico
8pts karetaker
7pts Sir Adrian Morley, Scousewire, Alffi_7, Fatbelly, Old Man John
6pts Wire Weaver
5pts KingRoss11, kirtonLyndseywolf, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie, Fourpointtry
4pts Matt6169, LOngbarnWire, Builth Wells Wire,
3pts eddieH, Bobby Peru, AC Wire, Johnkendal, Gazwire, Warrington Wolf
2pts Vespid Wire, CW8, marshman 777
1pt Moving Forward, Walter Wizard,

Standings

1 Hatfield Town Wire 40pts
2 fez1, matt6169 36pts
3 ScouseWire 35pts
4 Barbed Wire 34pts
5 Rugby 32pts
6 Sir Adrian Morley 30pts
7 Vespid Wire 29pts
8 Alffi_7 28pts
9 MikeyWire 27pts
10 Uncle Rico, rubber duckie 26pts
11 Johnkendal, Moving Forward 25pts
12 karetaker, Bobby Peru 24pts
13 Hicks is a God, Fatbelly, Old Man John, Wire Weaver 23pts
14 Fourpointtry 22pts
15 Warrington Wolf 21pts
16 Builth Wells Wire 20pts
17 KingRoss11, LOngbarn Wire, AC Wire, Gazwire 19pts
18 Wires71, Gaz3376 18pts
19 marshman 777 16pts
20 kirtonLyndseywolf 15pts
21 eddieH, CW8, Walter Wizard 13pts
22 Paul2812, Mr Snoodle 12pts
23 Lebron James 9pts
24 Refnom95 8pts
25 Thelonius, Wire in Ashton 5pts
26 theadore 4pts

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:43 pm
matt6169
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 763
Location: Warrington
Thanks Uncle Rico - I totally take back my comment in the "Ridiculous Knee Jerk Reactions" thread!!!!
c}