A bit like TS, Uncle Rico was feeling the Wire Yed Prediction Competition pressure this week as the Salford Club seem to have a problem publishing their crowd figures. Any help would be appreciated by PM but until then I have used Barbed Wire's Salford twitter figure, neither of us profited from the Salford Twits I will update when a more usual source is confirmed.



Here are the results and standings from Week 4 v Salford if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean'



a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium Capacity 12,000): 5,428* (5,178 - 5,678)*

b) Score and Winning team: Salford 24 - 10 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Patton

d) Time of first try: 4

e) Last try (any team, player not time): S'au

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5



g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 56

Huddersfield v Hull FC (Thursday) Hull FC by 44

St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 4

Wigan v Leigh (Friday) Wigan by 20

Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Draw



This week's top score is a 11 points earned by Rugby with a late incomplete entry so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us fared as follows,



21pts Rugby

10pts MikeyWire, Wires 71

9pts Barbed Wire, Hicks is a God, Uncle Rico

8pts karetaker

7pts Sir Adrian Morley, Scousewire, Alffi_7, Fatbelly, Old Man John

6pts Wire Weaver

5pts KingRoss11, kirtonLyndseywolf, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie, Fourpointtry

4pts Matt6169, LOngbarnWire, Builth Wells Wire,

3pts eddieH, Bobby Peru, AC Wire, Johnkendal, Gazwire, Warrington Wolf

2pts Vespid Wire, CW8, marshman 777

1pt Moving Forward, Walter Wizard,



Standings



1 Hatfield Town Wire 40pts

2 fez1, matt6169 36pts

3 ScouseWire 35pts

4 Barbed Wire 34pts

5 Rugby 32pts

6 Sir Adrian Morley 30pts

7 Vespid Wire 29pts

8 Alffi_7 28pts

9 MikeyWire 27pts

10 Uncle Rico, rubber duckie 26pts

11 Johnkendal, Moving Forward 25pts

12 karetaker, Bobby Peru 24pts

13 Hicks is a God, Fatbelly, Old Man John, Wire Weaver 23pts

14 Fourpointtry 22pts

15 Warrington Wolf 21pts

16 Builth Wells Wire 20pts

17 KingRoss11, LOngbarn Wire, AC Wire, Gazwire 19pts

18 Wires71, Gaz3376 18pts

19 marshman 777 16pts

20 kirtonLyndseywolf 15pts

21 eddieH, CW8, Walter Wizard 13pts

22 Paul2812, Mr Snoodle 12pts

23 Lebron James 9pts

24 Refnom95 8pts

25 Thelonius, Wire in Ashton 5pts

26 theadore 4pts