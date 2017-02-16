|
eddieH
13 eddieH 2pts
Must do better
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:05 pm
eddieH wrote:
Oi !!! You pinched my usual spot
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Fatbelly wrote:
Oi !!! You pinched my usual spot
I think I did....
Nil point.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:50 pm
Oh we of little faith (generally speaking)
A great win for the Wire, Wigan and Salford had the collective stumped this week but still many thanks for all of your entries a good turn out again
Here are the results and standings from Week 2 v Brisbane if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean' perhaps roll it over week on week
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Capacity 15,200): 12,082 (11,832 - 12,332)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 27 v Brisbane 18
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 2
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Mead
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Salford by 10
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 3
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Wigan by 16
This week's top score is an underwhelming 5 points shared between Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, Hatfield Town Wire and ScouseWire so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us should hang our 'prediction' heads in shame as follows,
15pts Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, Hatfield Town Wire, ScouseWire
4pts rubber duckie
3pts Lebron James, marshman777, Sir Adrian Morley, JohnKendal, Hicks is a God, Walter Wizard, Bobby Peru
2pts Gaz3376, karetaker, Fatbelly, eddieH, Fourpointtry
1pt kirtonLydseywolf, Wires71, LOngbarnwire, Alffi_7, OldManJohn, Rugby, Gazwire, Mr Snoodle, Wire Weaver, MikeyWire, ACWire, Builth Wells Wire, matt6169, Uncle Rico
0pts CW8, Vespid Wire
Standings
1 ScouseWire 27pts
2 fez 1, Hatfield Town Wire 24pts
3 Barbed Wire, Moving Forward 20pts
4 Johnkendal 15pts
5 MikeyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Sir Adrian Morley 14pts
6 AC Wire, Uncle Rico, karetaker, Bobby Peru, rubber duckie 13pts
7 Paul2812, Alffi 7, Gazwire 12pts
8 Old Man John, LOngbarnWire 11pts
9 Gaz3376, Hicks is a God 10pts
10 Warringtonwolf, Wire Weaver, Mr Snoodle, Fourpointtry, marshman777, Lebron James 9pts
11 Refnom95, kirtonLyndseywolf, Rugby, Wires 71, matt6169, Walter Wizard 8pts
12 KingRoss11, Fatbelly 6pts
13 Thelonius 5pts
14 CW8, theadore, eddieH 4pts
15 Vespid Wire 3pts
Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:13 pm
CW8
Wow, what a poor start, given my luck so far I think I should plump for a cas win this week.
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:37 pm
CW8 wrote:
Wow, what a poor start, given my luck so far I think I should plump for a cas win this week.
Hardly anyone shone CW8 and plenty including me got beaten by Lebron James and he predicted we would get nilled and didn't guess a try scorer so convinced that he was going to be correct.
Keep going loads of time
Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:33 pm
It's like Tony Smith and the players don't realise what havoc they are causing with Wire Yed's Prediction Competition but still many thanks for all of your entries a good turn out again
Here are the results and standings from Week 3 v Castleford if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean'
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Capacity 15,200): 11,374 (11,124 - 11,624)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v Castleford 30
c) First try (Wire player): Savelio
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Eden
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull FC v Catalans (Thursday) Catalans by 2
Huddersfield v Wakefield (Friday) Huddersfield by 8
Leeds v Salford (Friday) Leeds by 6
Leigh v St Helens (Friday) Leigh by 8
Widnes v Wigan (Friday) Wigan by 2
This week's top score is a decent 14 points shared between 'prediction' Matt and Vespid Wire so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us fared as follows,
24pts matt6169, Vespid Wire
12pts fez1
11pts Hatfield Town Wire
10pts Fatbelly
9pts Alffi_7,Sir Adrian Morley, WarringtonWolf, Fourpointtry
8pts Wire Weaver, KingRoss11, Bobby Peru, rubber duckie
7pts CW8, Johnkendal
6pts eddieH
5pts Old Man John, Wire in Ashton
4pts LOngbarnwire, Gazwire, Uncle Rico, Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, marshman777, Hicks is a God, Walter Wizard,
3pts karetaker, Rugby, MikeyWire, Gaz3376, ACWire, Mr Snoodle
2pts kirtonLyndseywolf, Builth Wells Wire
1pt ScouseWire
Standings
1 fez1 36pts
2 Hatfield Town Wire 35pts
3 matt6169 32pts
4 ScouseWire 28pts
5 Vespid Wire 27pts
6 Barbed Wire 25pts
7 Moving Forward 24pts
8 Sir Adrian Morley 23pts
9 Johnkendal 22pts
10 Alffi_7, Bobby Peru, rubber duckie 21pts
11 Warrington Wolf, Fourpointtry 18pts
12 Wire Weaver, Uncle Rico, MikeyWire 17pts
13 Fatbelly, Old Man John, Gazwire, caretaker, ACWire, Builth Wells Wire 16pts
14 LOnbarn Wire 15pts
15 King Ross 11, marshman777, Hicks is a God 14pts
16 Gaz3376 13pts
17 Paul2812, Walter Wizard, Mr Snoodle 12pts
18 CW8, Rugby 11pts
19 eddieH, kirtonLyndseywolf 10pts
20 Lebron James 9pts
21 Refnom95, Wires 71 8pts
22 Thelonius, Wire in Ashton 5pts
23 theadore 4pts
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:46 pm
Hi Uncle R
Have you changed the crowd margin this year? As the points rules say within 500, yet you are showing within 250.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:12 am
250 each side of your guess....I guess
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:14 am
You know things arnt going Warrington's way whan Matt does great.
|
