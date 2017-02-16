Oh we of little faith (generally speaking)



A great win for the Wire, Wigan and Salford had the collective stumped this week but still many thanks for all of your entries a good turn out again



Here are the results and standings from Week 2 v Brisbane if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean' perhaps roll it over week on week



a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Capacity 15,200): 12,082 (11,832 - 12,332)

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 27 v Brisbane 18

c) First try (Wire player): Brown

d) Time of first try: 2

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Mead

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9



g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Salford by 10

Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 3

Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Wigan by 16



This week's top score is an underwhelming 5 points shared between Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, Hatfield Town Wire and ScouseWire so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us should hang our 'prediction' heads in shame as follows,



15pts Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, Hatfield Town Wire, ScouseWire

4pts rubber duckie

3pts Lebron James, marshman777, Sir Adrian Morley, JohnKendal, Hicks is a God, Walter Wizard, Bobby Peru

2pts Gaz3376, karetaker, Fatbelly, eddieH, Fourpointtry

1pt kirtonLydseywolf, Wires71, LOngbarnwire, Alffi_7, OldManJohn, Rugby, Gazwire, Mr Snoodle, Wire Weaver, MikeyWire, ACWire, Builth Wells Wire, matt6169, Uncle Rico

0pts CW8, Vespid Wire



Standings

1 ScouseWire 27pts

2 fez 1, Hatfield Town Wire 24pts

3 Barbed Wire, Moving Forward 20pts

4 Johnkendal 15pts

5 MikeyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Sir Adrian Morley 14pts

6 AC Wire, Uncle Rico, karetaker, Bobby Peru, rubber duckie 13pts

7 Paul2812, Alffi 7, Gazwire 12pts

8 Old Man John, LOngbarnWire 11pts

9 Gaz3376, Hicks is a God 10pts

10 Warringtonwolf, Wire Weaver, Mr Snoodle, Fourpointtry, marshman777, Lebron James 9pts

11 Refnom95, kirtonLyndseywolf, Rugby, Wires 71, matt6169, Walter Wizard 8pts

12 KingRoss11, Fatbelly 6pts

13 Thelonius 5pts

14 CW8, theadore, eddieH 4pts

15 Vespid Wire 3pts