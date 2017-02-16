WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:20 pm
eddieH User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 276
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
13 eddieH 2pts
Must do better

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:05 pm
Fatbelly User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5188
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
eddieH wrote:
13 eddieH 2pts
Must do better

Oi !!! You pinched my usual spot
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:29 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7478
Fatbelly wrote:
Oi !!! You pinched my usual spot

I think I did....
Nil point.
once a wire always a wire

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:50 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2739
Location: Stuck in 1982
Oh we of little faith (generally speaking)

A great win for the Wire, Wigan and Salford had the collective stumped this week but still many thanks for all of your entries a good turn out again

Here are the results and standings from Week 2 v Brisbane if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean' perhaps roll it over week on week

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Capacity 15,200): 12,082 (11,832 - 12,332)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 27 v Brisbane 18
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 2
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Mead
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Huddersfield v Salford (Thursday) Salford by 10
Leigh v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 3
Wigan v Cronulla (Sunday) Wigan by 16

This week's top score is an underwhelming 5 points shared between Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, Hatfield Town Wire and ScouseWire so they get a bonus of 10. The rest of us should hang our 'prediction' heads in shame as follows,

15pts Moving Forward, Barbed Wire, Hatfield Town Wire, ScouseWire
4pts rubber duckie
3pts Lebron James, marshman777, Sir Adrian Morley, JohnKendal, Hicks is a God, Walter Wizard, Bobby Peru
2pts Gaz3376, karetaker, Fatbelly, eddieH, Fourpointtry
1pt kirtonLydseywolf, Wires71, LOngbarnwire, Alffi_7, OldManJohn, Rugby, Gazwire, Mr Snoodle, Wire Weaver, MikeyWire, ACWire, Builth Wells Wire, matt6169, Uncle Rico
0pts CW8, Vespid Wire

Standings
1 ScouseWire 27pts
2 fez 1, Hatfield Town Wire 24pts
3 Barbed Wire, Moving Forward 20pts
4 Johnkendal 15pts
5 MikeyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Sir Adrian Morley 14pts
6 AC Wire, Uncle Rico, karetaker, Bobby Peru, rubber duckie 13pts
7 Paul2812, Alffi 7, Gazwire 12pts
8 Old Man John, LOngbarnWire 11pts
9 Gaz3376, Hicks is a God 10pts
10 Warringtonwolf, Wire Weaver, Mr Snoodle, Fourpointtry, marshman777, Lebron James 9pts
11 Refnom95, kirtonLyndseywolf, Rugby, Wires 71, matt6169, Walter Wizard 8pts
12 KingRoss11, Fatbelly 6pts
13 Thelonius 5pts
14 CW8, theadore, eddieH 4pts
15 Vespid Wire 3pts

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:13 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 684
Wow, what a poor start, given my luck so far I think I should plump for a cas win this week.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:37 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2739
Location: Stuck in 1982
CW8 wrote:
Wow, what a poor start, given my luck so far I think I should plump for a cas win this week.


Hardly anyone shone CW8 and plenty including me got beaten by Lebron James and he predicted we would get nilled and didn't guess a try scorer so convinced that he was going to be correct.

Keep going loads of time

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Fatbelly, Fully, Gazwire, Kevin Turvey, matthew, MikeyWire, NtW, ScouseWire, steadygetyerboots-on, The Riddler and 231 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,5231,97875,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  