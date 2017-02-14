WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

WIRE YED Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:56 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2731
Location: Stuck in 1982
Welcome Back

Many thanks for all of your entries a good turn out and if like our team you've not made a flying start worry ye not there's plenty of weeks and further chances of glory on offer

Here are the results and standings from Week 1 if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean' perhaps roll it over week on week

a) Crowd (Stade Gilbert Brutus Capacity 13,000): 8,842 (8,592 - 9,092)
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 20 v 12 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Savelio
d) Time of first try: 9
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Wiliame
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) St Helens by 2
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Castleford by 28
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Huddersfield by
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday) Hull FC by 4

This week's grand frappeur is fez 1 with a creditable 14 points so gets a bonus of 10. The rest of us fared as follows,

1 fez 1 24pts
2 MikeyWire, Builth Wells Wire 13pts
3 Johnkendal, ScouseWire, AC Wire, Paul2812, Uncle Rico 12pts
4 karetaker, Alffi 7, Sir Adrian Morley, Gazwire 11pts
5 Old Man John, LOngbarnWire, Bobby Peru 10pts
6 Warringtonwolf, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie 9pts
7 Wire Weaver, Refnom95, Gaz3376, Mr Snoodle 8pts
8 kirtonLyndseywolf, Rugby, Fourpointtry, Matt6169, Wires71, Hicks is a God 7pts
9 marshman777, Lebron James, KingRoss11 6pts
10 Barbed Wire, Moving Forward, Walter Wizard, Thelonius 5pts
11 Fatbelly, CW8, theadore 4pts
12 Vespid Wire 3pts
13 eddieH 2pts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:20 pm
eddieH
Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 275
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
13 eddieH 2pts
Must do better

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:05 pm
Fatbelly
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5180
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
eddieH wrote:
13 eddieH 2pts
Must do better

Oi !!! You pinched my usual spot
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:29 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7469
Fatbelly wrote:
Oi !!! You pinched my usual spot

I think I did....
Nil point.
once a wire always a wire

