Welcome Back
Many thanks for all of your entries a good turn out and if like our team you've not made a flying start worry ye not there's plenty of weeks and further chances of glory on offer
Here are the results and standings from Week 1 if there are any problems please PM me as id like to keep this thread 'clean' perhaps roll it over week on week
a) Crowd (Stade Gilbert Brutus Capacity 13,000): 8,842 (8,592 - 9,092)
b) Score and Winning team: Catalans 20 v 12 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Savelio
d) Time of first try: 9
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Wiliame
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) St Helens v Leeds (Thursday) St Helens by 2
Castleford v Leigh (Friday) Castleford by 28
Widnes v Huddersfield (Friday) Huddersfield by
Salford v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Wakefield v Hull FC (Sunday) Hull FC by 4
This week's grand frappeur is fez 1 with a creditable 14 points so gets a bonus of 10. The rest of us fared as follows,
1 fez 1 24pts
2 MikeyWire, Builth Wells Wire 13pts
3 Johnkendal, ScouseWire, AC Wire, Paul2812, Uncle Rico 12pts
4 karetaker, Alffi 7, Sir Adrian Morley, Gazwire 11pts
5 Old Man John, LOngbarnWire, Bobby Peru 10pts
6 Warringtonwolf, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie 9pts
7 Wire Weaver, Refnom95, Gaz3376, Mr Snoodle 8pts
8 kirtonLyndseywolf, Rugby, Fourpointtry, Matt6169, Wires71, Hicks is a God 7pts
9 marshman777, Lebron James, KingRoss11 6pts
10 Barbed Wire, Moving Forward, Walter Wizard, Thelonius 5pts
11 Fatbelly, CW8, theadore 4pts
12 Vespid Wire 3pts
13 eddieH 2pts
