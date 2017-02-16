WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tickets for Huddersfield

Re: Tickets for Huddersfield

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:53 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7485
TrinityIHC wrote:
Indeed it does at 12 Noon! 25 mins to get them - you can order over the phone before 12pm and get the £15 deal


Just rung the shop and they've sold out of cheap tickets :DEPRESSED:
and the new batch will be £21

However, if you ring the Huddersfield ticket office they are still £15 but, I dont know how long that will last.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:22 pm
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 408
Huddersfield sold tickets will be in there end as well won't they?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:30 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7485
wakefieldwall wrote:
Huddersfield sold tickets will be in there end as well won't they?


I told them that I was a Wakefield fan and wanted tickets in the scoreboard end and there dint seem to be a problem :PRAY:

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:39 pm
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 408
wrencat1873 wrote:
I told them that I was a Wakefield fan and wanted tickets in the scoreboard end and there dint seem to be a problem :PRAY:


I'll give them a shout then :thumb:
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:28 pm
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6042
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
So, just to confirm, if you buy them from Huddersfield you do Trinity out of 25%? Is that correct?


Quoted from page 1.

We benefit further this season , we now get 25% of our ticket sales up from 10% last season.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:42 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7485
JINJER wrote:
So, just to confirm, if you buy them from Huddersfield you do Trinity out of 25%? Is that correct?


Quoted from page 1.

We benefit further this season , we now get 25% of our ticket sales up from 10% last season.


In fairness, I had planned to go to the shop this aft to get our tickets, saw that he deal stopped at midday and when I rang the shop, they had sold out of the £15 tickets and were awaiting a new batch that were priced at £21, which is why I rang the Huddersfield ticket office.
Obviously, I would have preferred to get them form our club shop but, missed that particular boat.

You are of course right though, tickets bought from Huddersfield wont help Trinity.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:01 pm
cheshirecat57
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 671
Get your tickets after tonights performance its 2 points nailed on .

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:25 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2395
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Get your tickets after tonights performance its 2 points nailed on .

Wish I was so confident.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
