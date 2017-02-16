JINJER wrote: So, just to confirm, if you buy them from Huddersfield you do Trinity out of 25%? Is that correct?





Quoted from page 1.



We benefit further this season , we now get 25% of our ticket sales up from 10% last season.

In fairness, I had planned to go to the shop this aft to get our tickets, saw that he deal stopped at midday and when I rang the shop, they had sold out of the £15 tickets and were awaiting a new batch that were priced at £21, which is why I rang the Huddersfield ticket office.Obviously, I would have preferred to get them form our club shop but, missed that particular boat.You are of course right though, tickets bought from Huddersfield wont help Trinity.