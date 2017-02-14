WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tickets for Huddersfield

Tue Feb 14, 2017 7:00 pm
wrencat1873
Cheaper tickets available from the club shop until Thursday
£15 Adults
£10 Concessions

Get in early and save a few bob :IDEA:

Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:51 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Hudds are selling tickets for both the Salford match and our match for £15. But get them from our shop we get a slice.

Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:14 pm
TrinityIHC
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Hudds are selling tickets for both the Salford match and our match for £15. But get them from our shop we get a slice.


Yeah I was gonna do that but rather just attend our game and give the club some cash
Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:28 am
poplar cats alive
We benefit further this season , we now get 25% of our ticket sales up from 10% last season.

Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:00 am
wrencat1873
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Hudds are selling tickets for both the Salford match and our match for £15. But get them from our shop we get a slice.


That's cheap and they have sold some season tickets at £99 ??

I thought all of this had stopped :CRAZY:

Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:34 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Ticket income doesn't really matter to Shudds as they have Mr Burns subbing them out of his back pocket. I'll be giving it a miss so that's another £15 he'll need to find out of his loose change.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:31 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Ticket income doesn't really matter to Shudds as they have Mr Burns subbing them out of his back pocket. I'll be giving it a miss so that's another £15 he'll need to find out of his loose change.

Who is Mr Burns?

Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:43 pm
wrencat1873
chissitt wrote:
Who is Mr Burns?


Montgomery "Davey" Burns

Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:06 am
PopTart
I think the £15 price runs out today so you have to be in quick
Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:35 am
TrinityIHC
PopTart wrote:
I think the £15 price runs out today so you have to be in quick


Indeed it does at 12 Noon! 25 mins to get them - you can order over the phone before 12pm and get the £15 deal
