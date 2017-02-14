WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Possibilty of World Club Series AND a SL game in Aus?

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12196/10767926/world-club-series-could-be-played-in-australia-from-2018

Lenagan talking about Australia hosting the World Club Series next year, but also having our opening SL game over there. We did London in 2015, so why not Sydney or Melbourne? Thoughts?

I bet he wont put on any free travel though!

I understand why we have the salary cap as low over here but while it is as low i doubt we will compete with NRL teams . Having show games in other continents to promote RL is all well and good but....

1) We do very little to promote the game on home soil (by that i mean UK wide) and what little promotion we do is of very poor quality. If we hadn't been Wigan / RL supporters on a regular basis we would have known nothing of the fact Scotland having a national RL team and the fact they were playing in the four nations tournament last Autumn and did it to a very reasonable standard as well

2) We deprive loyal fans of RL on home soil seeing top teams and glamour games in favour of others (USA ?) who will probably attend a glamour game but not your run of the mill league matches . The Toronto experiment will be interesting reading say 3 years down the line.

Lets get our house in order and promoting the game properly over here before we start getting carried away about global promotion.

Rant over lol

Regards , EW
