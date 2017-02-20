WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Series

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace World Club Series

 
Post a reply

Re: World Club Series

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:54 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20671
Location: WIGAN
Superted wrote:
You seriously thought Wigan were badly done to by the Ref yesterday?


At the time yes but after watching it back it was very much swings and roundabouts. We got some calls for us and come against. I thought they got away with an awful lot during the game and it didn't look any different watching it back but then we got one or two calls go our way as well.

Our discipline was generally better then there's I thought and it showed on the penalty count. Do I feel we got the rub of the green? Not really, I just think we correctly came out on the right side of the penalty count.

Ultimately the referee had no bearing on the result IMO.

Re: World Club Series

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:59 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12692
Location: Ossett
I don't think either team were badly done to - Hicks tried to let the game flow, he just did it with less alacrity than Bentham did the night before; he allowed both teams some leeway for the sake of a free flowing game.

For all the talk of the NRL being a superior comp - which it undoubtedly is - it's actually a very sterile and structured form of RL, with few mistakes and a heavy reliance on percentage plays and athleticism. And they do cheat at the ruck - it's just more evolved, as they've already clamped down on wrestling.

Re: World Club Series

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:17 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1645
bren2k wrote:
I don't think either team were badly done to - Hicks tried to let the game flow, he just did it with less alacrity than Bentham did the night before; he allowed both teams some leeway for the sake of a free flowing game.

For all the talk of the NRL being a superior comp - which it undoubtedly is - it's actually a very sterile and structured form of RL, with few mistakes and a heavy reliance on percentage plays and athleticism. And they do cheat at the ruck - it's just more evolved, as they've already clamped down on wrestling.



I think Tony Smith alluded to it in his post match interview when he said that Brisbane were quite predictable in that they don't start playing until they get in the opposition 30-20. The only time Brisbane attacked from deep was from the scrum in their own 10 which resulted in a try.

Re: World Club Series

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:01 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13777
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Pfft. No point with the concept. A series whitewash against 2 poor teams without even getting into top gear.

Scrap it. It's done.

Re: World Club Series

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:54 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12692
Location: Ossett
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I think Tony Smith alluded to it in his post match interview when he said that Brisbane were quite predictable in that they don't start playing until they get in the opposition 30-20. The only time Brisbane attacked from deep was from the scrum in their own 10 which resulted in a try.


Indeed he did - and both Wire and Wigan did a good job of nullifying the exit strategy of NRL teams, by crowding and bullying their big men; really good game planning by both SL coaches, to stop them getting into the area where they start to actually play.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Carisma HFC, DGM, Google Adsense [Bot], Highlander, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jimlav, Jimmythecuckoo, LyndsayGill, Roy Haggerty, The FC Aces, Towns88, wiganermike and 155 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,6121,44475,7764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  