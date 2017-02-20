Superted wrote: You seriously thought Wigan were badly done to by the Ref yesterday?

At the time yes but after watching it back it was very much swings and roundabouts. We got some calls for us and come against. I thought they got away with an awful lot during the game and it didn't look any different watching it back but then we got one or two calls go our way as well.Our discipline was generally better then there's I thought and it showed on the penalty count. Do I feel we got the rub of the green? Not really, I just think we correctly came out on the right side of the penalty count.Ultimately the referee had no bearing on the result IMO.