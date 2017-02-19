|
|
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Poor performance from the Sharkies, their right edge goal line defence was woeful, nearly as bad as the V.R!
The second disallowed try decision was embarrassing, unless of course the shape of a rugby ball has changed. To cap it off, to give Wigans final try after it was sent up as a "no try" was laughable, how does a camera angle trump a touch judge?
Wigan deserved the victory against a side surprisingly grubbier than they are.
As for the commentary team, biased doesn't do them justice.
I agree about the grounding of the ball but I was with Barrie Mc and my first thought was it had brushed the forearm of his left arm.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:17 am
|
|
Their second disallowed try was a tough 50/50 call. If it had gone up as a try it would have been given as there wasn't enough evidence either way. Sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't. Course, if he'd have caught it clean and grounded it clearly in the field of play there would have been no need for the VR. If you're gonna drop it and ground it on the touch line you can't really complain if you don't get the 50/50 call.
Not sure what you're problem is with the last try. In this case even though it went up as no try there was clear video evidence to overrule it. You can't really argue with the lines on the pitch. Footage showed Burgess was
onside and that he did
ground it. The VR has no choice but to give it.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:31 am
|
|
Seems the Sharkies coach wasn't happy with the referee. He's looking forward to getting back to the 2 ref, sterilised, holding down, slow game they play over there.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:15 am
|
|
There has been a large drop off of crowds in the NRL over recent years, and they wonder why.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:17 am
|
|
The Avenger wrote:
I agree about the grounding of the ball but I was with Barrie Mc and my first thought was it had brushed the forearm of his left arm.
I'm not on my own then.
I watched it last night and one angle seemed to show the ball hitting the inside of his left arm as he jumped but they only gave the video ref one shot of it and proceeded to show numerous replays from other angles which were giving him nothing.
The ball being on the line was 50/50. Nobody can say for sure either way and as it went up as a no try it clearly had to stand as that.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:29 am
|
|
The game is much cleaner around the ruck, the game is much quicker and the refs are a million times more strict with loose ball and knock ons in the NRL.
But Flanagan is a sore loser like all Aussies. They had a couple of poor calls but nothing of game changing substance. Wigan weren't at their best but the best team won without a doubt.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:08 pm
|
|
Congratulations to both Wigan and Warrington both deserved their victories and they did themselves and SL proud.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:39 pm
|
|
Wigan were very good defensively yesterday - the Sharks were very rusty in attack, but Wigan just didn't let them play. I can't understand why the Sharks were going sidewards so much - with their pack, they should have just steam rolled Wigan around the ruck. Wigan played exactly the right sort of game plan to win and it worked a treat. Pains me to say it, but well done Shaun Wane.
The officiating was awful - the obvious try/no try decisions were one thing, but the inconsistent policing of the ruck and non-policing of offside certainly helped Wigans cause. There were times in that last 20 where Hicks only took Wigan back about 5 or 6 meters, and then when in their own 20 the Sharks got a couple of quick plays and the whole defensive line were about 3 meters in front of Hicks and no penalty. It was almost as if he was allowing offside as a counter balance to a quick PTB.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:06 pm
|
|
And Cronulla were constantly stealing metres by moving off the mark, they got away with numerous high shots and their winger should have been sent off for hitting Oliver Gildart late and in the head with his forearm/elbow as he passed the ball to Burgess for his second try.
I came away from the game yesterday actually feeling pretty hard done by with the reffing so I was really surprised to read comments stating that Hicks had done us plenty of favours. He refereed us in both the semi final and final of last years play off series and I didn't feel that way after either of those games and we won the lot so it's not like I felt that way yesterday because we got beat.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:29 pm
|
|
You seriously thought Wigan were badly done to by the Ref yesterday?
|
|