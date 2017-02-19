The Devil's Advocate wrote: Poor performance from the Sharkies, their right edge goal line defence was woeful, nearly as bad as the V.R!



The second disallowed try decision was embarrassing, unless of course the shape of a rugby ball has changed. To cap it off, to give Wigans final try after it was sent up as a "no try" was laughable, how does a camera angle trump a touch judge?



Wigan deserved the victory against a side surprisingly grubbier than they are.



As for the commentary team, biased doesn't do them justice.

Their second disallowed try was a tough 50/50 call. If it had gone up as a try it would have been given as there wasn't enough evidence either way. Sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't. Course, if he'd have caught it clean and grounded it clearly in the field of play there would have been no need for the VR. If you're gonna drop it and ground it on the touch line you can't really complain if you don't get the 50/50 call.Not sure what you're problem is with the last try. In this case even though it went up as no try there was clear video evidence to overrule it. You can't really argue with the lines on the pitch. Footage showed Burgessonside and that heground it. The VR has no choice but to give it.