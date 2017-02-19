The Devil's Advocate wrote:

Poor performance from the Sharkies, their right edge goal line defence was woeful, nearly as bad as the V.R!



The second disallowed try decision was embarrassing, unless of course the shape of a rugby ball has changed. To cap it off, to give Wigans final try after it was sent up as a "no try" was laughable, how does a camera angle trump a touch judge?



Wigan deserved the victory against a side surprisingly grubbier than they are.



As for the commentary team, biased doesn't do them justice.